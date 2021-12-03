Derry & Strabane children urged to jump online to get Santa letters

Covid restrictions mean the traditional Santa Post Box in Guildhall Square has been replaced with an e-mail system which will send letters directly to the North Pole.

Mayor Warke hosted Santa Claus in the Parlour in the Guildhall after the recent Christmas lights procession, where he assured him that he would return on Christmas Eve.

“We were delighted that Santa Claus was able to take a break from his hectic schedule to perform the lights switch on this year and afterwards in the Parlour he guaranteed me he will return on Christmas Eve,” the Mayor said.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, with his son Ollie and Santa Claus at the official lights switch on in Derry.

“He said it was unfortunate that he couldn’t have a Post Box in the Guildhall Square this year but his Elves have set up an e mail address for children who can e-mail him about what they want for Christmas.

“He also asked me to ensure all the boys and girls in the Derry City and Strabane District are in bed early on Christmas Eve so that he can get around all the local families on time and to encourage them all to be well behaved to ensure he calls to their house.”

Children can send their letters [email protected] no later than December 16, to be sure to receive a response from Santa.

Christmas Markets

return

The Christmas markets will return to Derry city centre this weekend.

The markets will run on Saturday and Sunday with a range of food and craft vendors taking part at the event in Guildhall Square.