Derry’s most successful electronic export Or:La coming home to launch new Blank. series at Klub Bas

Derry’s most successful electronic music export Or:la will launch Blank., a new series of intimate rave events at a special homecoming gig at Klub Bas in the city centre on Boxing Night.

Or:La, a.k.a. Orlagh Dooley, an acclaimed producer and DJ has headlined festivals and played some of the best clubs in the world, but is returning home for what is being described as an intimate event series in Derry that aims to bring people back to the heart of music and community.

Led by LGBTQIA+ communities, Blank. ‘seeks to strip away distractions and create a space where the focus is solely on the artists and the music’.

“This unique series will feature some of the most innovative names in electronic music, including Or:la, Clouds, Blasha & Allatt, Frazi.er, and RIOT CODE.

Taking place in the new ‘Klub Bas’ venue designed for close-knit experiences, Blank. invites attendees to experience music in its purest form.

“With a strict No Phones Policy, the night is about surrendering to the energy of the sound and creating a shared, unfiltered connection between artist and audience.

"In an era dominated by screens, Blank. is a return to the essence of rave culture – where the collective experience of music is at the forefront,” say the promoters.

Dates:

● Or:la – [26th Dec Boxing Day]. One of Ireland’s leading DJs, known for her eclectic mix of deep house, techno, and electro with hypnotic, emotive undertones.

● Blasha & Allatt – [28th Dec]. A genre-defying duo whose dynamic sets explore everything from breakbeat and techno to experimental electronica.

● Clouds – [31st Dec New Year’s Eve]. A formidable duo celebrated for their bold, industrial techno and high-energy performances that push boundaries.

● Frazi.er & RIOT CODE – [28th Jan]. Frazi.er and RIOT CODE team up for a raw, high-energy ANL, fusing driving techno with industrial textures and experimental rhythms. Expect a relentless, immersive experience that pushes boundaries from start to finish.

The new series will take place in Klub Bas at National de Cuba on the Strand Road in Derry city centre.

Tickets for these events are available to order at https://linktr.ee/nacionaldecubaderry