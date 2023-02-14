Derry's Walled City Music Festival announces international guest artist line-up for March

Solo pianist Barry Douglas, cellist Raphael Wallfisch with pianist Cathal Breslin, and mezzo-soprano Sharon Carty with pianist Fiachra Garvey, are all set to perform in Derry’s beautiful Christ Church venue next month.

Belfast-born pianist Barry Douglas has established a major international career since winning the Gold Medal at the 1986 Tchaikovsky International Piano Competition. As Artistic Director of Camerata Ireland, the only all-Ireland orchestra, and the Clandeboye Festival, he continues to celebrate his Irish heritage whilst also maintaining a busy international touring schedule.

In Derry on Saturday March 25, Barry will perform Schubert Impromptus, Beethoven’s "Appassionata" and Schubert’s iconic Piano Sonata in A minor.

Fiachra Garvey.

Raphael Wallfisch, one of the most celebrated cellists performing on the international stage, will open the Festival on Thursday 23 along with Derry-born pianist Cathal Breslin (also co-artistic director of the Festival).

Raphael and Cathal performed the very first Walled City Music Festival together in 2009, so this will be a special occasion to open the 14th Festival. Their performance will include music by Brahms, Franck, Schumann, and Debussy.

Irish artists, mezzo-soprano Sharon Carty and pianist Fiachra Garvey join forces on Friday 24, bringing a programme of beautiful art songs by Grieg, Debussy, Stanford and Elgar.

During the Festival, these world-class artists will inspire local young artists and upcoming Irish talent with outreach and education work, visiting schools in the city and teaching masterclasses throughout the week of the festival.

Some of the artists p[erforming in Derry next month.

Cathal Breslin, Co-Artistic Director of the Festival, said: “The 14th Walled City Music Festival will be one of the most special Festivals so far. Like other Festivals, it is all about returning home, but now returning in-person and musically is especially important post-pandemic.

"The 2023 Festival represents my musical experiences coming together and amplified into a special series of concerts and community outreach. The theme of ‘return’ is marked from the Festival opening with incredible cellist Raphael Wallfisch, who performed with me to open the very first WCM Festival in 2009. The theme continues with pianist Barry Douglas returning to the Festival to perform a solo recital. Barry needs no introduction but he has been a constant mentor and inspiration throughout my career. Our ongoing promotion of great Irish artists is represented by singer Sharon Carty and pianist Fiachra Garvey. It will definitely be one of the most memorable Festivals we have ever experienced in Derry.”

Full details of the Walled City Music Festival programme will be announced in the coming days, so keep an eye on the WCM website www.walledcitymusic.com and social media channels for updates.

The festival was founded in 2008 by Artistic Directors Dr. Cathal Breslin and Dr. Sabrina Hu, with the aim of bringing outstanding classical music-making to the heart of cultural life in Derry. First held in 2009, it has since attracted artists of international calibre from around the world, including the Kronos Quartet, Sir James Galway, Katia & Marielle Labeque, Jonathan Lemalu, Dmitry Sitkovetsky, Augustin Dumay,

Cathal Breslin.

Walled City Music is funded by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Derry and Strabane District Council and KPMG.

See https://www.facebook.com/wcmfderry , IG: walledcitymusicfestival and Twitter: @walledcitymusic