Eden Place Arts Centre in Derry to launch 'Fragments of Palestine' art exhibition

Eden Place Arts Centre at Pilot’s Row in the Bogside area of Derry has launched a new exhibition entitled ‘Fragments of Palestine’.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Fragments of Palestine’ is a multi-media exhibition by artists from across the island of Ireland. It was created in response to 'The Beautiful Resistance Tour 2024'.

The Beautiful Resistance is described as a philosophy which is ‘promoting life and inspiring hope as well as offering possibilities through performing and visual arts, culture and education’. The launch of the new exhibition will take place on Monday, March 3 at 7pm in Eden Place Arts Centre and an open invite has been extended to everyone to come along. Speaking ahead of the launch, Judi Logue, Arts Centre Co-ordinator said: “In May last year we had the privilege of hosting the Derry leg of the ‘Beautiful Resistance’ Tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hearing the philosophy of this powerful movement of change and how the arts have enriched the lives of so many who participate in the Alrowwad Arts and Cutural Centre in the Aida Refugee Camp in Bethlehem, a number of artists got together with us and came up with the idea of having a group exhibition for International Women’s Day 2025.

Some of the artworks which will be displayed at the exhibition in Derry.

"This exhibition will also include a number of postcards which will be sent to the Alrowwad Centre in Bethlehem with love from our Arts Centre here in Derry.”

The exhibition will continue until March 28 and the viewing times are Monday to Thursday from 10am to 8pm.

Eden Place Arts Centre is supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland through Lottery Funding.