Electro-folk duo Saint Sister to headline homecoming show in Derry

Gemma Doherty and Morgan McIntyre a.k.a Saint Sister.

The show is part of an Irish tour celebrating their acclaimed sophomore record, ‘Where I Should End.

Written on and off the tour cycle of their 2018 debut LP Shape of Silence, the album seeks to find meaning in a world that doesn’t stand still.

And although the stories behind the songs stem from the unravelling and rebuilding of relationships while on the road, 'Where I Should End' finds Derry harpist/arranger Gemma Doherty and vocalist/songwriter Morgana MacIntyre in a place of great certainty, and performing at their peak.

The duo, feeling boxed-in by the descriptor “atmosfolk” (a term coined for Saint Sister around their 2015 Madrid EP), challenged themselves to create a distinctive shift in their sound with their new album.

On 'Where I Should End', Doherty and MacIntyre built upon their already evocative, entwining vocals and rich, atmospheric melodies to craft varied and resonant soundscapes that radiate with a breathtaking new warmth.

Support comes from Reevah.