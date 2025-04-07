Emeli Sandé to play Derry for first time as Beyond The City headliner at Ebrington

Emeli Sandé is to play Derry for the first time this summer with a headline gig at Ebrington Square.

It’s been confirmed the four time Brit award-winning British soul and R&B singer will be joined by a range of special support acts, yet to be announced.

"We are delighted to announce that Emeli Sandé will play her first headline show in Derry/LDerry as part of #BeyondTheCity on Friday, August 22, 2025,” the promoter said on Monday.

Tickets go-on sale on Friday at 10am.