Emeli Sandé to play Derry for first time as Beyond The City headliner at Ebrington

By Kevin Mullan
Published 7th Apr 2025, 12:10 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 12:11 BST
It’s been confirmed the four time Brit award-winning British soul and R&B singer will be joined by a range of special support acts, yet to be announced.

"We are delighted to announce that Emeli Sandé will play her first headline show in Derry/LDerry as part of #BeyondTheCity on Friday, August 22, 2025,” the promoter said on Monday.

Tickets go-on sale on Friday at 10am.

