Féile 2024 concert at Gasyard: Support acts announced for The Whistlin' Donkeys and ticket info
As well as attracting some of the biggest names in music to perform at Féile every year, the festival also provides a platform for local talent.
The big concert at The Gasyard this Thursday will be no different with some of the area's best folk and singer songwriters including The McCafferty Sisters, Luke Mac, Kevin Doherty and Rúary joining The Whistlin' Donkeys.
A spokesperson for Féile said: “Whether you're a fan of Irish folk music or Celtic rock, The Whistlin' Donkeys are a band that you won't want to miss. The band perform a perfect mix of upbeat songs, catchy melodies and thought-provoking lyrics that create an unforgettable experience for all that come to see them.”
Advance tickets for The Whistlin' Donkeys at The Gasyard Park are priced £10 / 15 are on sale now at bit.ly/4bCZ9xd
