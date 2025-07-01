Former Mary Walloper to join Derry artists at Rock Against Racism gig in Sandinos nightclub

Sean McKenna, formerly of the Mary Wallopers, is set to headline an impressive line-up of national and local talent in the cause of anti racism this week.

Rock Against Racism takes place in Sandinos Nightclub this Thursday, July 3 and organisers said the gig will “give Mary Wallopers’ fans a chance to hear the songs that brought them to worldwide fame”.

McKenna a founding member, singer and guitarist in the world acclaimed folk band, recently stepped back from the Walloper’s hectic touring schedule to work on other projects.

For nine years the band had sold out huge arenas, playing TV shows and “spreading the gospel of Irish punk folk”.

The United Against Racism spokesperson said: “McKenna will top an extraordinary bill which also includes Hypnic Jerk, Derry legends - Bam Bam and the Calling, Tessio and Tramp.”

The organisers of Rock Against Racism are dedicating this event to the memory of Colm Bryce, the Derry socialist who recently passed away.

Doors open at 8pm. Early arrival is advised as the first act will be on stage at 8:30pm.

Admission is £10 for those who are in full time employment and £5 for those who are unwaged.