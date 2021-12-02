Galliagh Christmas Fair this weekend in Derry

Children can meet Santa and have photos taken by parents and guardians, while local people can also hang a bauble in memory of a loved one or simply take pictures at the inflatables.

All proceeds from event, organised by Galliagh Community Response, are in aid of the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust.

It will take place at St Joseph’s parish centre on Saturday and Sunday 4pm to 8pm.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fair takes place in St Joseph's parish centre this Saturday and Sunday.

There will be a sensory quiet hour at the parish centre from 2.30pm to 3.30pm.