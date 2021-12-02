Galliagh Christmas Fair this weekend in Derry
Santa will be one of the VIPs at Galliagh’s own winter wonderland and Christmas craft fair this weekend.
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 9:52 am
Children can meet Santa and have photos taken by parents and guardians, while local people can also hang a bauble in memory of a loved one or simply take pictures at the inflatables.
All proceeds from event, organised by Galliagh Community Response, are in aid of the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust.
It will take place at St Joseph’s parish centre on Saturday and Sunday 4pm to 8pm.
There will be a sensory quiet hour at the parish centre from 2.30pm to 3.30pm.
A spokesperson said: “Come and have a look at some great craft, crochets and much more that our local traders have to offer.”