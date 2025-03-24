Girls Aloud Derry star Nadine Coyle to headline Portsmouth Pride 2025
Nadine will take to the Southsea Common stage this summer, with other acts confirmed so far including Sabrina Washington of Mis-Teeq.
Announcing Nadine as the headline act on its social media pages, a spokesperson for Portsmouth Pride stated: “Get ready to jump!! Nadine is calling the shots at UK Pride '25.
"Portsmouth Pride are beyond excited to announce that Nadine Coyle will be headlining the HB Main Stage at UK Pride '25 on Saturday June 7.
"As one of the members of Girls Aloud, Nadine has long been a beloved figure in the music world, known not only for her sensational talent but for her fierce loyalty to the LGBTQ+ community.
"With a setlist featuring some of Girls Aloud’s biggest hits, including ‘Sound of the Underground’, ‘Can’t Speak French’ and ‘Love Machine’, Nadine is sure to deliver a performance that will have everyone on their feet.”
And the announcement seems to have gone down a storm with fans, with one commenting: “We don’t need Mariah Carey we got the best, Nadine Coyle”, while others chipped in with “Wow!” and “Omg! Amazing xx”.
Portsmouth Pride comprises a year-round programme of events ‘spread across the city for everyone who lives, works, or studies in Portsmouth to get involved in’.
Among over 260 community-run Pride organisations across the UK, Portsmouth Pride won the bid to host UK Pride in 2025.
