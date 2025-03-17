IN PICTURES: Cross-community Eglinton St Patrick's Day céilí celebration in Derry

The céilí celebration was organised by Debbie Caulfield and her “wonderful team of helpers”, who provided the cross-community seniors with a varied programme of traditional Irish music, a choir of local seniors, and a dinner of Irish stew, and desserts.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “Mary Mc Guigan was the ‘Ceoltoír Ceoil’ for the evening, and did a great job of calling out the dances.

"Poor Mary was heard to mutter that it was easier to herd cats in to a field than try and get the dancers to follow her instructions.

"Everyone had a wonderful time, with just a few aches and pains the next day !”

1 . St Patrick's Day Eglinton (6).jpg Participants at the cross-community St Patrick's Day evening of song and dance in Eglinton. Photo: Jill McCarron Photo Sales

2 . St Patrick's Day Eglinton (4).jpg Participants at the cross-community St Patrick's Day evening of song and dance in Eglinton. Photo: Jill McCarron Photo Sales

3 . St Patrick's Day Eglinton (5).jpg Participants at the cross-community St Patrick's Day evening of song and dance in Eglinton. Photo: Jill McCarron Photo Sales

4 . St Patrick's Day Eglinton (1).jpg Participants at the cross-community St Patrick's Day evening of song and dance in Eglinton. Photo: Jill McCarron Photo Sales