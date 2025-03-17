IN PICTURES: Cross-community Eglinton St Patrick's Day céilí celebration in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 17th Mar 2025, 08:26 BST
An evening of song and dance has been held in the community hall, Eglinton to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

The céilí celebration was organised by Debbie Caulfield and her “wonderful team of helpers”, who provided the cross-community seniors with a varied programme of traditional Irish music, a choir of local seniors, and a dinner of Irish stew, and desserts.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “Mary Mc Guigan was the ‘Ceoltoír Ceoil’ for the evening, and did a great job of calling out the dances.

"Poor Mary was heard to mutter that it was easier to herd cats in to a field than try and get the dancers to follow her instructions.

"Everyone had a wonderful time, with just a few aches and pains the next day !”

Participants at the cross-community St Patrick's Day evening of song and dance in Eglinton.

Participants at the cross-community St Patrick's Day evening of song and dance in Eglinton. Photo: Jill McCarron

