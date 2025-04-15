IN PICTURES: Derry Feis choral competitions 2025

By George Sweeney
Published 15th Apr 2025, 15:50 BST
Pictured are young competitors who took part in the Féis Dhoíre Cholmcílle choral competitions at St Mary’s College on Tuesday.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

St John’s Primary School, winners of the UNISON Feis Cup and Bursary at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille Choral Competitions held in St Mary’s College. Photo: George Sweeney

St Eithne’s Primary School winners of the Bishop Daly Feis Cup and Bursary at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille Choral Competitions held in St Mary’s College. Included in the photograph is Vice-Principal of St Eithne’s, Sean Conaghan. Photo: George Sweeney

Nazareth House Primary School winners of the Two Part Choir Feis Cup and Bursary at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille Choral Competitions held in St Mary’s College. Included in the photograph is teacher Mrs Joanna Higgins. Photo: George Sweeney

St Anne's Primary School, winners of the Bishop Daly Feis Cup and Bursary at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille Choral Competitions held in St Mary's College. Included in the photograph (from left) is Mrs Michaela Doherty , Mrs Ellis McGuinness, Principal, and Mrs Nicola Soal. Photo: George Sweeney

