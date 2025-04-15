Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. St John’s Primary School winners of the UNISON Feis Cup and Bursary at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille Choral Competitions held in St Mary’s College. Photo: George Sweeney
2. St Eithne’s Primary School winners of the Bishop Daly Feis Cup and Bursary at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille Choral Competitions held in St Mary’s College. Included in the photograph is Vice-Principal of St Eithne’s Sean Conaghan. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Nazareth House Primary School winners of the Two Part Choir Feis Cup and Bursary at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille Choral Competitions held in St Mary’s College. Included in the photograph is teacher Mrs Joanna Higgins. Photo: George Sweeney
4. St Anne's Primary School, winners of the Bishop Daly Feis Cup and Bursary at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille Choral Competitions held in St Mary's College. Included in the photograph (from left) is Mrs Michaela Doherty , Mrs Ellis McGuinness, Principal, and Mrs Nicola Soal. Photo: George Sweeney
