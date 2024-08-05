Young man bravely holding a snake at the Muff Féile. Photo: George SweeneyYoung man bravely holding a snake at the Muff Féile. Photo: George Sweeney
Young man bravely holding a snake at the Muff Féile. Photo: George Sweeney

IN PICTURES: Fun at the first Muff Féile 2024

By Brendan McDaid
Published 5th Aug 2024, 09:20 BST
Despite the weather, there was plenty of family-friendly fun to be had as the first Muff Féile took place.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Sampling cake at the Muff Féile. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Sampling cake at the Muff Féile. Photo: George Sweeney

Sampling cake at the Muff Féile. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Callum McGonagle, winner of the best tea scone baker at the Muff Féile, pictured with Mickey Doherty. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Callum McGonagle, winner of the best tea scone baker at the Muff Féile, pictured with Mickey Doherty. Photo: George Sweeney

Callum McGonagle, winner of the best tea scone baker at the Muff Féile, pictured with Mickey Doherty. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Kids at the Muff Féile. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Kids at the Muff Féile. Photo: George Sweeney

Kids at the Muff Féile. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Judging of the best tea scone at the Muff Féile. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Judging of the best tea scone at the Muff Féile. Photo: George Sweeney

Judging of the best tea scone at the Muff Féile. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice