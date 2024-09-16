IN PICTURES: One World Festival in Derry

The festival encompasses the north west community’s ‘vibrant tapestry of global cultures’ by showcasing and celebrating different traditions, customs and cultures.
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Getting some drumming practice at One Word Festival held in in Bishop Street outer on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Sky has her face painted and hair beaded at the One Word Festival held in in Bishop Street outer on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Henna was popular among children at One Word Festival held in in Bishop Street outer on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Family enjoying the sunshine and atmosphere at the One Word Festival held in in Bishop Street outer on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
