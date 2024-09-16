IN PICTURES: One World Festival in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 16th Sep 2024, 10:41 GMT
Pictured are participants at the One World Festival in Derry, which took place at Bishop Street Without on Sunday.

The festival encompasses the north west community’s ‘vibrant tapestry of global cultures’ by showcasing and celebrating different traditions, customs and cultures.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Getting some drumming practice at One Word Festival held in in Bishop Street outer on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Getting some drumming practice at One Word Festival held in in Bishop Street outer on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Getting some drumming practice at One Word Festival held in in Bishop Street outer on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Sky has her face painted and hair beaded at the One Word Festival held in in Bishop Street outer on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Sky has her face painted and hair beaded at the One Word Festival held in in Bishop Street outer on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Sky has her face painted and hair beaded at the One Word Festival held in in Bishop Street outer on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Henna was popular among children at One Word Festival held in in Bishop Street outer on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Henna was popular among children at One Word Festival held in in Bishop Street outer on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Henna was popular among children at One Word Festival held in in Bishop Street outer on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Family enjoying the sunshine and atmosphere at the One Word Festival held in in Bishop Street outer on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Family enjoying the sunshine and atmosphere at the One Word Festival held in in Bishop Street outer on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Family enjoying the sunshine and atmosphere at the One Word Festival held in in Bishop Street outer on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice