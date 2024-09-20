Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry’s In Your Space Circus has launched a new outdoor arts, culture and environment project for children and young people.

The circus and street theatre Company was recently been awarded £117,774 from the Derry City and Strabane District Council’s PEACEPLUS Local Co-Designed Action Plan and the money will be used towards the new project called Our Place, Our Planet.

It will engage children and young people across the Derry City and Strabane District Council (DCSDC) area and Donegal.

Throughout the project, IYSC will deliver a programme of circus and street arts-based activities, which focus on using the arts as a mechanism to understand and appreciate our community and public spaces.

Representatives and young people pictured at the launch in the Guildhall.

Simultaneously IYSC will work with Creggan Country Park to deliver an environmental programme of activities which focus on nature-based climate action and advocacy work and aim to promote understanding of natural land, nature and shared spaces.

The two programmes will each be facilitated with three different cross-community cohorts of children and young people over the next two years.

This project was officially launched today in the Guildhall, attended by the Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr and compered by Frankie Magilligan.

The event also included speeches from key project roles, performances from IYSC’s Youth Circus Troupe, and taster activities from Creggan Country Park and IYSC.

Commenting on the project, Cath McBride, IYSC Company Director said: “We are delighted to be launching this innovative project which will allow us to work with more children and young people across the region, bringing them together for valuable and impactful shared experiences. We are privileged to be part of the excellent portfolio of PEACEPLUS projects benefiting people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities across Northern Ireland currently and over the coming years. We hope this project will have a significant legacy for the participants and will support Peace and Reconciliation in this wonderful corner of the world.”

Fiona McCann, Environmental Officer, Creggan Country Park added: "We are so excited to be part of such an innovative project, welcoming all communities, abilities and backgrounds into a wonderful, shared space. It is vital that future generations care about their environment as well as other communities and this project is the perfect way to nurture that care in a fun and interactive way. The team at IYSC have been fantastic to work with and it will be wonderful to run more programmes like this in the future."

Sue Divin, Programmes Manager (PEACE) added: “The PEACEPLUS Partnership Board are delighted to be funding this innovative approach to cross-community peace-building. In our Co-Design Process, young people identified their interest in projects embracing creativity, wellbeing and environment. This project will provide opportunities for at least 164 young people to get active and get out there, engaging in shared activities. We’d encourage all interested young people to get involved.”

In Your Space Circus works with local, national and international artists with a wide range of skills, and often in collaboration with other organisations and art forms to deliver projects which involve circus skills including juggling, diablo, acrobatics, unicycling, trapeze, stilt-walking, clowning, as well as street theatre, visual arts, music, costume-making, and theatre.