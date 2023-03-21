News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Ireland’s premier electronic music festival Celtronic returns for 23rd year this Easter

This Easter, Ireland’s longest running electronic music festival, Celtronic, returns for the 23rd year.

By Kevin Mullan
Published 21st Mar 2023, 11:27 GMT- 3 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 11:27 GMT

Some of the best international electronic music artists will converge on the city of Derry over the Easter weekend from Thursday, April 6 to April 10 to play alongside the best local and national DJs, producers and live acts.

Headline artists at the festival will include one of the most widely-recognised and revered talents in electronic music, DANIEL AVERY, Detroit techno legend DJ BONE, Celtronic favourite and one of dance music’s most beloved souls, MOVE D, while A LOVE FROM OUTER SPACE will bring their hypnotic groove to the city for the first time in 10 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Returning home for the festival will be Derry’s OR:LA, the most successful electronic music artist to emerge from the region and now established as one of the finest selectors in the game with a packed schedule at the world’s best clubs and festivals.

Celtronic.
Celtronic.
Celtronic.
Most Popular

    Making her Celtronic debut will be KERRIE, the Irish born, Manchester based techno artist who has been wowing crowds at Berghain-Berlin, Shelter-Amsterdam, Warehouse Project with her distinct raw analog sound.

    Read More
    Derry duo DJing in Dehli in Celtronic-Boxout.fm collaboration
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The Irish electronic music scene continues to go from strength to strength and is well represented at Celtronic 2023.

    Some of the Irish scene’s key artists featured at the festival will include PHIL KIERAN, DAITHI, AUTUMNS, MOUNT PALOMAR, AUTUMNS, OPTMST and THE CYCLIST while local heroes CARTIN, AARON THOMAS, THE FULLY AUTOMATIC MODEL, QUEEN & DISCO and SHAY WHELAN fresh from tours of India will perform across the weekend.

    Venues at the festival include The Nerve Centre, Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin, VoidGallery, The Guildhall Taphouse and Sandinos. Expect the top quality sound and mind blowing lighting installations from Visual Spectrum throughout the festival.

    Derry DJ Subtrax spinning heads in Liverpool scene

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The daily lineup at the festival is outlined below.

    Day 1: Thursday April 6

    The Guildhall Taphouse, Guildhall Street

    7pm.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The Stephen McCauley Show

    featuring Live Performances & DJ Sets from Special Guests

    Followed byQueen & Disco & Niall Gray

    Day 2: Friday April 7

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The Guildhall Taphouse, Guildhall Street

    7pm – 10pm Adm: Free

    Reverse Jazz

    Hago

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Vincent

    Neil Roddy

    Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin, Great James St, Derry

    9.30pm – late Advance Tickets: £10/12A Love From Outer Space (4 hour set)

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Day 3: Saturday April 8

    Void, Strand Rd, Derry

    2pm – 5pm Adm: Free

    The Fully Automatic Model (Live)

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Seaplanes (Live)

    Pauric Freeman (Live)

    Michael McElroy (Live)

    The Guildhall Taphouse, Guildhall St, Derry

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    6pm – 9pm Adm: Free

    Hy:ly (Live)

    Sets (Live)Aaron Sweeney & Emmet Gallagher

    Subtrax

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The Nerve Centre, Magazine St, Derry

    9pm – late. Advance tickets: £12/15

    Daniel AveryDaithi (Live)

    Cartin (Live)Stephen McCauley

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Jordan Villa

    Bekuz x Influx

    Andrew Devine

    Sean Den

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Day 4: Sunday April 9

    Sandinos, Water St, Derry

    8.30pm – late Advance tickets: £12/15

    Move D (Workshop-Smallville)Or:la (Céad – La Potion)The Cyclist

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Day 5: Monday April 10

    The Nerve Centre, Magazine St, Derry

    8.30pm - late Advance Tickets: £12/15/18

    DJ Bone (FURTHER / Subject Detroit)

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Phil Kieran

    Kerrie (DMF - Blueprint - Live)

    Autumns (Live)

    Mount Palomar (Live)

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Shay Whelan

    Aaron Thomas (Live)

    Optmst

    Tickets for all Celtronic 2023 events including a limited number of Early Bird Access All Events tickets priced £40 + B/fee are on sale now at Eventbrite.com

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    New DJ duo from Derry bringing back big beats

    DerryIreland