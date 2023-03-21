Ireland’s premier electronic music festival Celtronic returns for 23rd year this Easter

Some of the best international electronic music artists will converge on the city of Derry over the Easter weekend from Thursday, April 6 to April 10 to play alongside the best local and national DJs, producers and live acts.

Headline artists at the festival will include one of the most widely-recognised and revered talents in electronic music, DANIEL AVERY, Detroit techno legend DJ BONE, Celtronic favourite and one of dance music’s most beloved souls, MOVE D, while A LOVE FROM OUTER SPACE will bring their hypnotic groove to the city for the first time in 10 years.

Returning home for the festival will be Derry’s OR:LA, the most successful electronic music artist to emerge from the region and now established as one of the finest selectors in the game with a packed schedule at the world’s best clubs and festivals.

Making her Celtronic debut will be KERRIE, the Irish born, Manchester based techno artist who has been wowing crowds at Berghain-Berlin, Shelter-Amsterdam, Warehouse Project with her distinct raw analog sound.

The Irish electronic music scene continues to go from strength to strength and is well represented at Celtronic 2023.

Some of the Irish scene’s key artists featured at the festival will include PHIL KIERAN, DAITHI, AUTUMNS, MOUNT PALOMAR, AUTUMNS, OPTMST and THE CYCLIST while local heroes CARTIN, AARON THOMAS, THE FULLY AUTOMATIC MODEL, QUEEN & DISCO and SHAY WHELAN fresh from tours of India will perform across the weekend.

Venues at the festival include The Nerve Centre, Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin, VoidGallery, The Guildhall Taphouse and Sandinos. Expect the top quality sound and mind blowing lighting installations from Visual Spectrum throughout the festival.

The daily lineup at the festival is outlined below.

Day 1: Thursday April 6

The Guildhall Taphouse, Guildhall Street

7pm.

The Stephen McCauley Show

featuring Live Performances & DJ Sets from Special Guests

Followed byQueen & Disco & Niall Gray

Day 2: Friday April 7

The Guildhall Taphouse, Guildhall Street

7pm – 10pm Adm: Free

Reverse Jazz

Hago

Vincent

Neil Roddy

Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin, Great James St, Derry

9.30pm – late Advance Tickets: £10/12A Love From Outer Space (4 hour set)

Day 3: Saturday April 8

Void, Strand Rd, Derry

2pm – 5pm Adm: Free

The Fully Automatic Model (Live)

Seaplanes (Live)

Pauric Freeman (Live)

Michael McElroy (Live)

The Guildhall Taphouse, Guildhall St, Derry

6pm – 9pm Adm: Free

Hy:ly (Live)

Sets (Live)Aaron Sweeney & Emmet Gallagher

Subtrax

The Nerve Centre, Magazine St, Derry

9pm – late. Advance tickets: £12/15

Daniel AveryDaithi (Live)

Cartin (Live)Stephen McCauley

Jordan Villa

Bekuz x Influx

Andrew Devine

Sean Den

Day 4: Sunday April 9

Sandinos, Water St, Derry

8.30pm – late Advance tickets: £12/15

Move D (Workshop-Smallville)Or:la (Céad – La Potion)The Cyclist

Day 5: Monday April 10

The Nerve Centre, Magazine St, Derry

8.30pm - late Advance Tickets: £12/15/18

DJ Bone (FURTHER / Subject Detroit)

Phil Kieran

Kerrie (DMF - Blueprint - Live)

Autumns (Live)

Mount Palomar (Live)

Shay Whelan

Aaron Thomas (Live)

Optmst

Tickets for all Celtronic 2023 events including a limited number of Early Bird Access All Events tickets priced £40 + B/fee are on sale now at Eventbrite.com

