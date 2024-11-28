Irish Country music legend Susan McCann coming to Strabane

By Brendan McDaid
Published 28th Nov 2024, 07:08 BST

Irush country music legend Susan McCann is bringing her own concert tour back on the road this year, with a festive Christmas concert coming to The Alley Theatre in Strabane on Thursday, December 12.

A night of music and entertainment will be in store as Susan takes music lovers a trip down memory lane performing along with her live band and her granddaughter, Sinead, who will be joining her to perform duets including the hugely popular ‘Grandpa Tell ‘Bout The Good Old Days’.

Also joining Susan on stage will be her husband of over 50 years, Denis Heaney, playing accordion.

A spokesperson for the event organisers said: “Don’t miss a wonderful night of music and entertainment including her hit songs ‘Broken Speed of the Sound of Loneliness’, ‘Big Tom is still the King’ and ‘When the Sun Says Goodbye to the Mountains’ to name but a few.”

Tickets priced £27 available are online www.alley-theatre.com or from the box office on 028 71 384444.

StrabaneTickets

