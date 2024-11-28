Irish Country music legend Susan McCann coming to Strabane
A night of music and entertainment will be in store as Susan takes music lovers a trip down memory lane performing along with her live band and her granddaughter, Sinead, who will be joining her to perform duets including the hugely popular ‘Grandpa Tell ‘Bout The Good Old Days’.
Also joining Susan on stage will be her husband of over 50 years, Denis Heaney, playing accordion.
A spokesperson for the event organisers said: “Don’t miss a wonderful night of music and entertainment including her hit songs ‘Broken Speed of the Sound of Loneliness’, ‘Big Tom is still the King’ and ‘When the Sun Says Goodbye to the Mountains’ to name but a few.”
Tickets priced £27 available are online www.alley-theatre.com or from the box office on 028 71 384444.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.