On Sunday, August 11, The Gathering at Féile 2024 will see some of Ireland's leading folk and traditional performers perform at a new one day festival at Sandinos, Water Street, Derry.

The line-up includes John Francis Flynn, Rónán Ó Snodaigh and Myles O'Reilly, Lemoncello and Mohammad Syfkhan who will be joined by some of Derry’s finest Tessio, Teknopeasant and RUÁ.

John Francis Flynn masterfully unpicks traditional songs and rearranges them with an emotional force.

They float in a surreal space between the past and the present, the analog and the digital, between love and tragedy.

Rónán Ó Snodaigh and Myles O'Reilly

His debut album ‘I Would Not Live Always’ was released on Rough Trade imprint River Lea Records in 2020, earning rave reviews and winning 2 awards at the RTÉ Folk Awards.

His latest album ‘Look Over The Wall, See The Sky’ is a re-imagining of traditional Irish music: powerful, hopeful and free.

Rónán Ó Snodaigh and Myles O’Reilly have been showcasing their unique sound live to an ever-growing fan-base. Their unique sound and devoted friendship make for a truly magic live show not to be missed.

Their second album ‘The Beautiful Road’, a soulful blend of folk, traditional, and ambient crossover follows the success of their debut album ‘Tá Go Maith’, which was warmly received by Irish audiences after its release in May 2020.

John Francis Flynn

Mohammad Syfkhan is an Irish-based Kurdish/Syrian singer and Bouzouki player. His brand of ecstatic music takes elements from Middle Eastern and North African music to create an atmosphere of joy, love and happiness.

He has been playing music since the 1980s,while living in the city of Raqqa, Syria where he began working as a professional singer and started his own band, The Al-Rabie Band which played concerts, parties, weddings and festivals all over Syria.

His debut album ‘I Am Kurdish’ came out on Nyahh Records in February.

“Syfkhan takes his domestic influences and fuses them with music from beyond those regions, from North African folk rhythms to Turkish psychedelia.

Lemoncello: Laura Quirke and Claire Kinsella

"It’s a glorious alembic not bound by borders, where Mohammad himself brings a cultivated exuberance to his playing that belies his vintage.” -The Quietus.

“His bouzouki playing, all coiling melodies, gliding shreds and emotional drive, is obviously a crucial component. So it fits that the first sounds to speak out from the grooves are the poised trills fromSyfkhan’s buzuq, tempting you into the swirling uplift.” -Backseat Mafia

"No one would be left sitting to this.” – Klof Ma

Lemoncello are Laura Quirke and Claire Kinsella. A vital voice in the thriving alternative folk scene in Ireland, Lemoncello have been nominated for Best Folk Song and Best Emerging Folk Act at the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards and opened for and collaborated with many esteemed artists such as Lisa O'Neill, Sam Amidon, Glen Hansard, Cormac Begley & Joshua Burnside.

Their collaboration charms audiences into a world of intimate observations and uncomfortable questions with irresistible chemistry, charisma, and humour.

Details of the full 2024 Féile programme are available at the official festival website: https://feilederry.com/