Mayor of Derry & Strabane hails Halloween success: 'I have been absolutely blown away'

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Lilian Seenoi Barr has heaped praise on all of those who came together to help make Halloween such a roaring success this year.

The Council have confirmed that the number of attendees from home and abroad seemed to have bypassed last year’s festival, which will come as no surprise to anyone who witnessed the massive crowds turining out each day over the four day festival.

Indeed, the streets of Derry were thronged day and night as tens of thousands of people flocked from all over to enjoy Europe’s biggest Halloween celebration in the very home of Halloween.

On Thursday night, over 700 local performers brought the characters of Irish folklore to life in the spectacular Carnival of the Dead led by the North West Carnival Initiative.

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr with family and friends at Halloween parade. Photo: George Sweeney

The Mayor said this year’s event had been phenomenal. “I have been absolutely blown away over the past few days by the events and the number of people who have come here to join in our celebrations. I have met people from all over the world – Germany, Canada, the US and France - all here to find out what makes Derry Halloween so special.

“The festival has grown so much over the years, and we have a fantastic team of people working together to make it all happen. I want to acknowledge all the hard work that has gone into this year’s events, from the Council teams to the community and arts groups. And of course our local business community who all get on board and support the festival by dressing their premises and opening their doors to visitors. Derry Halloween really captures the spirit of Derry and everything that makes this city so special.”

Head of Culture with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Aeidin McCarter, said the event had been an overwhelming success. “We have had an amazing few days and the visitors just haven’t stopped since the opening night on Monday. When we saw the crowds on Monday, which is usually our quietest night, we knew this year it was going to be busy. And the weather has held in our favour, which is always a bonus.

“We have had fantastic interest from international media this year, who have come from all over the world to tell the story of Derry Halloween and the origins of Ireland as the Home of Halloween. The word is definitely out there, we have established our place as the biggest Halloween celebration in Europe, and we are working closely with our partners in Tourism Northern Ireland and Tourism Ireland to build now on that profile for the future.

Derry Halloween 2024. Picture: Martin McKeown.

"We feel the momentum is building and we look forward to seeing where that takes us in the years to come.”

Highlights this year included the Awakening the Walled City Trail and the Back to the Future street performance led by New Gate Arts and Cultural Centre.

There were a number of new elements too, including the debut appearance of the weird and wonderful Rodafonio, created by renowned designer and musician Cesar Alvarez and brought all the way from Barcelona. Also adding an international flavour to the festivities were the magical Stelzen-Art Time Travellers, who brought their enchanting illuminations all the way from Germany to the city’s Cathedral Quarter.

The City Walls were once again a stage for magic and mayhem this year in the Witchy Wonderland created by In Your Space Circus.

Derry Halloween 2024. Picture: Martin McKeown.

The ramparts provided the perfect atmospheric backdrop for some dazzling fire performance and ghostly goings on.

The Guildhall Production Studio, part of the famed Guildhall School of Music & Drama, returned to animate the Austins Building and Bishop Street Courthouse.

Ebrington Square meanwhile was transformed into an ethereal Elemental Garden by landscape spectacle specialists LUXE, in a piece supported by The Executive Office.

Derry Halloween is led by Derry City and Strabane District Council, supported by Tourism Northern Ireland and The Executive Office, with additional support from Ulster University and Air Coach.