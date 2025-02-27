Music titans XIII Doors are set to rock Campbell’s Bar in Derry’s Waterside this Friday night as they headline their first gig in the north following the release of their high-voltage debut album.

Doors open at 8pm on Friday, February 28 at the Spencer Road venue with support coming from local bands Delusional Silence and String Cut Puppets.

Admission is just £5 plus booking fee from Eventbrite or pay at the door. To book go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/dethroner-presents-xiii-doors-guests-tickets-1121520159989

Hard rock powerhouse XIII Doors sold out their album launch gig in Limerick at the weekend and the Derry debut comes courtesy of Dethroner Promotions ahead of the band supporting Michael Schenker (UFO, Scorpions) on his upcoming gigs in Dublin and Belfast in May.

A spokesperson said XIII Doors are already taking the rock world by storm with the release of their debut album, Into The Unknown.

"Packed with electrifying riffs, anthemic choruses, and raw emotional intensity, the record is set to establish the four-piece as a dominant force in modern rock.”

The band have also recently released their latest single, ‘See How You've Come So Far’ and have been garnering high praise from industry heavyweights, including Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, who raved: “Wow! XIII Doors are ferocious. Amazing drumming, powerful relentless guitars, and great choruses. Well done lads!”

Into The Unknown showcases XIII Doors’ ability to craft hard-hitting, melodic rock infused with a distinctive identity. Drawing from influences such as Alter Bridge, Tremonti, Alice in Chains, and Stone Temple Pilots, the album masterfully blends powerful riffs with evocative storytelling and soaring vocal performances. The record also subtly nods to founding member DJ O’Sullivan’s deep appreciation for traditional Irish, Arabic, and Hindustani music, further enriching its sonic depth.

From the bone-crushing energy of Unleash The Beast to the introspective and emotionally charged title track Into The Unknown, the album delivers a diverse and dynamic listening experience.

Frontman DJ O’Sullivan reflects: “This album represents everything we’ve been through as a band and as individuals. It’s about facing the unknown with conviction and embracing the road ahead, no matter how uncertain it may seem. Every track tells a story, and we can’t wait for the world to hear it.”

For more see: https://www.xiiidoors.com/