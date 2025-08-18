New art studios to open in Derry city centre above Guildhall Taphouse Bar

A new artist studio space, Guildhall Taphouse Studios, is set to open later this year in Derry.

Based on Level 2 of the Guildhall Taphouse Bar, the studios will provide affordable workspaces for visual artists at all stages of their careers.

The group involved in setting up the studios are currently on the lookout for artists with an interest in occupying a studio from October 2025 onwards.

Guildhall Taphouse Studios is the latest initiative from Creative Village Arts (CVA), an artist-led charity established in 2012.

CVA has a strong track record in securing and managing studio provision in the city, including the development of the Derry Print Workshop space on Pump Street, and Bishop Street Studios.

CVA is a charitable organisation which runs its studios entirely on rental income and volunteer support.

The new Guildhall Taphouse site will continue this independent model, offering spaces from £50 to £125 per month, inclusive of heating, lighting, and electricity.

An information session has been set up for this Friday.

A spokesperson said: “We're hosting an informal information session on August 22, from 5pm to 7pm, for artists interested in the studios.

"It will be a drop in session where you'll have a chance to look around the space, meet the team and ask questions. There is no commitment involved, even if you just want a look around, feel free to come along.”

Interested artists can email: [email protected]

It is hoped the new studios will be opening some time in the autumn this year.

For more information visit www.creativevillagearts.com.