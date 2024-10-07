Oktoberfest Pennyburn gearing up for three weekends of Bavarian beer, food and entertainment
The festival will take place from October 11 to October 27 at Unit 8 Warehouse which in less than a year has hosted artists such as Fatboy Slim, Ewan McVicar, John Digweed, Sister Sledge, The Undertones, The Vengaboys, Example and many more.
There will be comedy shows from the likes of Max Roddy who will perform his 'Clean Mad' stand-up on October 11. Belfast legend, Paddy 'the Dagger' McDonnell will perform his stand-up at the Oktoberfest comedy lab on October 19.
If you're a Taylor Swift fan we have the UK's most authentic ‘Swiftie’ tribute flying in with her full band and dancers.
Fearlessly Taylor plays an adults show on Saturday, October 12 after the 30++ Club daytime show with Downtown Radio's Neal McClelland and special guest Micky Doherty. The ticket for the day party also includes admission to the Taylor Swift show.
Fearlessly Taylor returns on Sunday for a special kids matinee appearance from 12.30pm.
There's also a Luke Combs tribute on Sunday October 13, with support from Dan Hegarty from 4pm.
Oasis tribute 'Live Forever' perform on October 18 with Telezura in support.
Then if you need something for the kids there's an interactive Dinosaur show, Jurassic Lockdown from 12pm-2.30pm on Sunday, October 20.
There's also a Hallowe’en Under 18s club night for Friday, October 25 with The Black Paddy aka Fabu D and McGill providing the party anthems in a safe, alcohol free environment.
Visit www.facebook.com/oktoberfestpennyburn. Tickets are available via linktr.ee/oktoberfestpennyburn
