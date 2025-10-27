Paul Casey ‘Driving Home for Christmas’ with ‘REA-MAGINED’ homage to Chris Rea

The Millennium Forum is set to welcome back ‘Rea-magined’, the critically acclaimed show featuring the classic hits of 40-million-album-selling Chris Rea, on Friday, December 5.

The expertly-crafted show is faithfully curated and performed in Rea’s unmistakable style by his long-time friend and collaborator, the acclaimed Derry musician Paul Casey.

Chris Rea is a seminal figure in the history of modern guitar. His fans can now enjoy another opportunity to witness his music live, like never before, as Casey ‘Rea-magines’ the classic hits.

The band for ‘REA-MAGINED on Friday, December 5 are a who’s who of stellar Irish musicians…

On drums is Liam Bradley, whose remarkable career has seen him share the stage with Van Morrison, Bob Dylan, The Chieftains, and countless other musical icons.

On bass, Eoghan O’Neill - who toured and recorded with Chris Rea from 1985 to 1990, performing on classic albums such as Shamrock Diaries, Dancing with Strangers, and The Road to Hell - also brings his renowned energy as a founding member of Irish tradfusion pioneers Moving Hearts.

John McCullough is on piano and Hammond organ, celebrated for his work with Sinéad O’Connor, The Waterboys, and most recently with Van Morrison on his last three studio albums and many live shows all over the globe. Completing the line-up is rising guitarist Dan Millar, hailed by Casey as a “singular talent,” adds his expressive artistry to the mix, capturing the spirit and soul of Rea’s distinctive sound.

Reflecting on his lifelong admiration for Chris Rea, Casey recalls: “In 1990, my parents bought me a ticket to see Chris’ Road To Hell tour in Belfast. I was just 15 and travelled up on the bus from Derry - it absolutely blew my mind! From that night on, all I ever wanted to be was a slide guitarist. I had no idea that years later I’d be working and touring with Chris himself.”

He continues: “It’s a massive honour to now perform the music that inspired me to become a musician. I learned to sing by listening to Chris’ albums. And if it wasn’t for his music, I‘d never have picked up a guitar. Playing these Rea-magined shows feels natural — it feels like it’s all coming full circle.”

Tickets available from the Millennium Forum Box Office. Call 02871264455 or see millenniumforum.co.uk and reamagined.com