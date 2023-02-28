The driving event, in aid of the Little Blue Heroes charity, promises to be the ultimate driving adventure of the year, organisers have said.

Starting at Barberstown Castle in Kildare, and mostly featuring the roads of Donegal, the Bumblebee 1000 Northwest Adventure cavalcade of brightly coloured exotic cars and supercars will take participants through Cavan and Monaghan, on their way to Donegal for an overnight stay and a picturesque drive along the wild atlantic coastline of the county.

There will be Porsches, Lamborghinis, Mclarens at the charity fundraising event.

Supercars will be stopping at various sites in Donegal as Bumblebee1000 comes to the county.

Also featuring in the line up will be the current ‘kings of the German autobahn’, the understated Audi RS turbos, which the organisers point is is ‘stealthily capable of crossing Germany in an afternoon’.

A spokesperson for the organisers, Bumblebee1000 said: “We hope to see you at one of our stops, rain or sunshine. Entrance to our stops is always free. All donations in aid of the Little Blue Heroes are welcome.

"Check our social media to see the event unfold with photos of what's happening all weekend.”

The following lists feature the dates and stops were people can get an opportunity to check out the supercar cavalcade for themselves over the weekend of March 11-12.

DAY 1 SATURDAY March 11, 2023

START LINE: Barberstown Castle 9.00am eircode W23 CX40

PIT STOP: Top Oil Rudden Service Station, Cavan 11.30am H12 KOV3

LUNCH STOP: Hillgrove Hotel Leisure & Spa Co Monaghan 1.00pm H18 RK15

PIT STOP: Supermacs Donegal Service Station 4.00pm F94 N24R

FINISH LINE: Radisson Blu Hotel, Letterkenny 5.30pm F92 FK15

DAY 2: SUNDAY March 12 2023

START LINE: Radisson Blu Hotel Letterkenny 9.30am eircode F92 FK15

PIT STOP: Spar Express (a.k.a Georgie Sweeneys) 10.30pm F92 RF2C

VIEWPOINT: Fanad Head Lighthouse, Donegal 12.00 midday F92 YC03

LUNCH STOP: Donegal Boardwalk Bar & Restaurant 1,00pm F92 DVY9