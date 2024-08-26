Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Online enrolments for autumn courses at Eden Place Arts Centre at Pilot’s Row in Derry will be going live on Monday, September 9 from 9.30am.

Courses of offer include Woodsculpture for Beginners on Mondays 10am-12noon; Mosaic Art on Mondays 2-4pm; Black & White Darkroom Photography on Mondays 7-9pm; Ceramics on Tuesdays 11am-1pm; Ceramics on Tuesdays 6-8pm and Oil Painting for Beginners on Wednesdays 10am-12noon.

Other courses on offer will include Painting with Indian Ink on Wednesdays 1.30-3.30pm; Beginners Portrait Painting on Wednesdays 4.30-6.30pm; Landscape Painting on Wednesdays 7.30-9.30pm and Recreational Art on Thursdays 10am-12noon.Alongside thes ecourses Eden Place Arts Centre will also be registering for Painting with Egg Tempera for Beginners on Thursdays 1.30-3.30pm;Printmaking for Beginners on Thursdays 7-9pm and Woodsculpture on Fridays 7-9pm.All courses commence on the week beginning September 23, and will be 10 weeks in duration. The cost per course is £55.A spokesperson said: “All courses are suitable for beginners and improvers, so go ahead and try something new.”“Don't forget, Eden Place Arts Centre has a little library of art books and magazines in the snack bar area of Pilots Row. There are comfortable seats to sit and read there, and tea and coffee can be purchased at the Pilots Row Cafe, or you can borrow books and return them to the correct shelf when finished. The library is based on trust so no need to sign the books out, just ensure you return them for others to enjoy.”

Registration for the courses can be accessed from September 9 on the 'Upcoming Courses' page at: www.edenplaceartscentre.com

Eden Place Arts Centre is supported by the National Lottery through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.