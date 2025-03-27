Rich Hall, Deirdre O’Kane, David O’Doherty and Neil Delamere Derry-bound as Kilkenny Cat Laughs comes North

Rich Hall, Deirdre O’Kane, David O’Doherty and Neil Delamere are coming to Derry next week when the iconic Kilkenny Cat Laughs Comedy Festival extends its reach to the North.

The world famous comedy festival has partnered with Shine and TSW Management, the North’s largest concert and events promoter, to bring the inaugural edition of The Cat Laughs to Derry and Belfast.

The weekend before the annual Kilkenny Cat Laughs festival gets underway in Leinster a series of stand-up shows at venue’s including the Millennium Forum, Waterfront Hall, Lavery’s, Black Box, Sunflower, Naughton Studios at the Lyric, Limelight, and others, will take place in Derry and Belfast.

Richard Cook, Founder of The Cat Laughs, says: “I’m very proud of the format pioneered by the Cat Laughs, where carefully selected headliners share the stage and perform for 10-15 minutes each.

"It provides a unique experience—a fantastic way to explore a range of comedy styles in one night, all while maintaining the high-quality standard that’s become the Cat Laughs trademark.

"It’s the perfect night out! I’m thrilled to be partnering with Shine and TSW Management to bring this festival format to the vibrant comedy scenes in Belfast and Derry.”

Joe Dougan of Shine & TSW Management adds: “Northern Ireland’s comedy scene has seen an incredible rise over the last 5 years - with a huge & growing domestic scene, and substantial attention from A list international comics on tour.

"The Cat Laughs is at the absolute top of the list for all of the NI acts, and I’d view it as an endorsement of the quality of the performers, clubs and writers across the country that they’re bringing the festival to Belfast and Derry in 2025.”.

Local comedy fans are in for a treat when The Cat Laughs comes to the Millennium Forum on Monday, May 26.

A gala evening of stand-up will be MCed by Andrew Ryan and feature Vittorio Angelone, Emma Doran, Shane Todd, David O’Doherty, Rich Hall, Scott Bennett, Deirdre O’Kane and Neil Delamere.

Founded in 1995, the Kilkenny Cat Laughs Comedy Festival has earned its reputation as the comedians' festival, creating an environment where anything can happen.

Over the years, the festival has featured Dara Ó Briain, Aisling Bea, Graham Norton, Dylan Moran, Maeve Higgins, Ardal O'Hanlon, Joanne McNally, Deirdre O'Kane, David O'Doherty, Des Bishop, Bill Murray, Zach Galifianakis, Laura Kightlinger, Bill Burr, George Wendt, Ross Noble, Tig Notaro, Emo Philips, Michael McIntyre, Eddie Izzard, Jo Brand, Micky Flanagan, Al Murray, Kevin Bridges, Tommy Tiernan, Katherine Ryan, Romesh Ranganathan, Sarah Millican, Peter Kay, Ross Noble, Bill Bailey, Graham Norton and Joe Lycett.

It stands out as a one-of-a-kind event where top headline acts share the stage with talent from Ireland, the UK, and beyond.

The Cat Laughs will run from Thursday, May 22, to Monday, May 26. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday morning and will be available to purchase at millenniumforum.co.uk, ticketmaster.ie and waterfront.co.uk.

For further details and ticket information about the weekend visit the www.thecatlaughs.com wesbite.