Seeking ‘amazing, charismatic’ Derry women and men for new TV show auditions

Belfast-based Stellify Media said the show turns the traditional dating concept on its head,and that they are on the look-out for ‘amazing charismatic singles’, living in Northern Ireland to take part.

“If you are over 18, living in Northern Ireland, single, and have good availability for filming in August and early September, we’d love to hear from you,” a spokesperson said.

“To find out more, get in touch now with your name, age, contact details and a few lines about you.

Casting call... calling singletons for new series of TV show.

“Anyone interested and looking for more information can reach our fantastic casting team via Call: 02895 215 685, Message: 07753 32 52 31 or Email: [email protected]”

The closing date for applications is Friday, July 8.

Beauty Queen & Single is a dating format where six beauty queens go on a series of dates with no make-up to see if they can make a connection that is more than skin deep.