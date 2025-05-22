‘Seven Drunken Nights: The Story of the Dubliners’ coming to Derry’s Millennium Forum

‘Seven Drunken Nights: The Story of the Dubliners’ is coming to the Millennium Forum on Saturday, May 31.

Audiences can expect stunning performances of classics including The Irish Rover, Tell Me Ma and The Town I Love So Well, along with new songs added for the 2025 tour, including Paddy on the Railway, and The Lark in the Morning.

Dublin-born writer, director and frontman Ged Graham (Fairytale of New York; UK Tour, Punk Off; UK Tour) has an extensive musical career of 50 years and has performed all over the world.

Said Ged: “Performing the music of The Dubliners around the world truly is a privilege for everyone involved with the Seven Drunken Nights show.

"The connection we’ve built with the audience over the years is incredible; they know we’re keeping the iconic music of The Dubliners alive with the same passion that they have for it. I think it’s why the show has become the world’s biggest celebration of The Dubliners over the past decade.”

Joining Graham is Aidan Keene (Wilde Shamrock Touring Theatre; European Tour); Eoghan Burke (Midst Of Plenty: Ireland Tour, Wilde Shamrock Touring Theatre: European Tour); Shane Morgan (The Wizard of Oz; Cork Opera House) and Luc Power.

The cast will also comprise of fiddler Aidan Burke (Comas and Foskett), banjo players, Conor Kenny (performed with The Druids) and Peet Jackson (performed with Sandi Thom), along with supporting actor Dylan Graham.

The 2025 tour is a record-breaking year for the show, spending 42 weeks on the road to perform over 300 shows across the globe, including 78 dates in Ireland and the UK.