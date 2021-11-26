SIX coming to Derry : Broadway hit breathing new life into Catherine of Aragon, Ann Boleyn and Henry VIII’s other wives

Tickets go on sale from the Forum Box Office next Friday, December 3 at 10am.

The touring Queens will be played by Lauren Drew (Catherine of Aragon), Maddison Bulleyment (Anne Boleyn), Caitlin Tipping (Jane Seymour), Shekinah McFarlane (Anna of Cleves), Vicki Manser (Katherine Howard) and Elena Gyasi (Catherine Parr), with Alternates Jennifer Caldwell, Cassandra Lee, Harriet Watson and Super Swing Natalie Pilkington.

The cast are backed by the show’s all-female band, The Ladies in Waiting.

SIX performs at the Millennium Forum from Tues 23rd to Sat 27th August 2022.

A spokesperson said: “From Tudor queens to pop princesses, SIX sees the six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their own personal tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power.

“These Queens may have green sleeves, but their lipstick is rebellious red. Think you know the rhyme? Think again… Divorced. Beheaded. LIVE!

“SIX has truly become a global phenomenon since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat room during the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

“Whilst it continues its sold-out UK Tour, SIX is also enjoying its new West End home at the Vaudeville Theatre, and has finally opened in New York to stunning reviews at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Broadway. It is also due to reopen in Australia this December at the Sydney Opera House.”

Celebrating the global success of its songs with 450 million streams and over 3 billion views on TikTok, SIX released its studio album on vinyl last month, with a livestreamed launch to the global Queendom by TikTok.

SIX was nominated for five Olivier Awards including Best New Musical. It won the BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Whatsonstage Awards and was invited to perform on the results show of ITV’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ and BBC’s ‘Children in Need Appeal Show’.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design) and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton. Musical Director Sarah Burrell, Casting by Pearson Casting. SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles.

