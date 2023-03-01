News you can trust since 1772
Enjoying Sunday's festivities in Waterloo Place on Sunday afternoon, are from left, Barry Harkin, Stephen McGregor, Gavin Doherty, Angie O'Doherty and Katy McBride. DER3313JM031
Slainte! 31 amazing pictures from when the Fleadh came to Derry in 2013

It’s hard to believe it was 10 years ago in August this year that Derry hosted the biggest and best ever All-Ireland Fleadh.

By Brendan McDaid
4 minutes ago
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 3:42pm

The city was awash with music, craic and colour over the week-long Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann celebration of Irish culture – the largest of its kind in the world – and attracting visitors from across the world during Derry’s City of Culture Year back in 2013.

Here’s hoping it returns soon. Slainte!

1. People enjoy the traditional music on Shipquay Street as Derry welcomes thousands of visitors for the Fleadh. (DER3313PG062)

Photo: DJ

2. The Derry Set Dancers performing in Guildhall Square on Saturday as the Fleadh got into full swing over the weekend. (DER3313PG063)

Photo: DJ

3. Kevin McLaughlin, enjoying a pint on Sunday, spots our photographer in Waterloo Place. DER3313JM035

Photo: DJ

4. Thousands brave the heavy rain during the six minute Riverdance routine on Sunday. (DER3313PG129)

Photo: DJ

Derry