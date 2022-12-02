Special video of Irish Doctors' Choir Children In Crossfire concert in Derry goes on sale

Priced at £10, the concert features the Choir, Orchestra NorthWest and local actors who together delivered a "breath-taking performance in the beautiful surroundings of Derry’s Guildhall”.

It is available to buy at www.childrenincrossfire.org/shop/concert-online or by calling 028 7126 9898.

Dr Neil Black from the Irish Doctors Choir said: “Sunday’s concert will live long in my memory. I am delighted that we have been able to raise vital funds for Children in Crossfire, a wonderful international charity with such deep local roots.

The Irish Doctors Choir accompanied by the Orchestra North-West who performed at the Guildhall on Sunday afternoon.

“It was very important for us that Richard Moore’s own life story of triumph over adversity was the central theme of the concert’s narrative. Richard opened the concert by telling the audience how he was blinded at age ten, only to grow up without bitterness. You could have heard a pin drop as he talked about meeting, forgiving and befriending Charles, the soldier who shot him. I found it particularly moving to hear him outline how the love he received from his family and community inspired him to set up Children in Crossfire in 1996, with a goal of supporting some of the world’s most vulnerable children that continues to this day.”

Children in Crossfire’s Chief Executive Richard Moore said: “I was privileged to play a small part in this concert, and to take in the incredible singing, music and poetry readings. I’m very pleased that this spectacular and special event has been recorded. It is available to buy now for just £10, with proceeds coming to Children in Crossfire. I would urge anyone with a love of music to buy it – it really does show our city and our Guildhall at its very best.

“I want to thank everyone in the Irish Doctors Choir – especially Neil, Roisin and Caitriona – for all their efforts to support Children in Crossfire through this unforgettable event. It was very clear from the audience’s reaction at the end of the performance that their hard work over many months paid off.”