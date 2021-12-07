Talented tattoo artist bringing colour to Derry

Hello! My name is Megan Mcmillan and I am a tattooist of 10 years, soon to be working at The Tattoo Lounge in Derry!

I specialise in colour work, specifically Disney, portraits, animals, floral and watercolour.

Q. What inspired you to become a tattooist?

Art has always been a passion of mine, and I knew I’d have a career in it of some sort. It was during an English class at the age of 13, whilst drawing on a friend’s arm that he suggested I become a tattooist and it was like a lightbulb had come on!

My parents were not very pleased when I told them what I wanted to do as a career! I soon discovered Kat Von D and she inspired me massively throughout my teen-age years.

Q.Where did you learn your craft?

My mother is creative, specifically in crotchet/knitting and baking, but she can draw too; it must just be genetic because I’ve never been taught as such, but I’ve always excelled at Art from a very young age.

I got an apprenticeship at 17 but the tattooist mentoring me was terrible at tattooing and I didn’t learn a lot from him.

Another artist that joined the studio - Danii Massaro - quickly became my good friend and taught me about Neo Traditional style art which sparked my love for colour tattoos. I’ve basically learnt how to tattoo through trial and error!

Q. Are there any weird or funny tattoos that you’ve had to do in the past?

Nothing too bizarre unfortunately! I once did a toucan drinking a pina colada, and a chicken holding a huge peanut!

I did tattoo ‘thug life’ across a guy’s toes once, and I also did a T-Rex eating a man on a woman who had recently gotten divorced!

I’m always up for a funny tattoo!

Q. Who is your main influence in life?

My wonderful friend/fellow tattooist/boss for the ten years I worked at Bella Tattoo Emporio in Kettering, England - Camilla Edmunds.

She influences and inspires me in everything, not just tattooing.

She was the first female that I knew of to open and run her own studio, and it was in my hometown!

I instantly looked up to her and dreamed of working alongside her. Three years later she employed me and I bonded with her instantly and she’s one of my favourite people. I don’t know where I’d be without her!

Q. What do you like most about Derry?

I fell in love with Derry in July when I visited here for the first time. It’s a beautiful city surrounded by beautiful countryside.

The people are friendly, the northern Irish accent has always been my favourite (Not that I understand half of it!) I don’t feel judged or stared at, and there’s pokes at every local store. What more could you need?

Q. Have you got a motto in life?

I can’t say I’m a fan of the term ‘yolo’ but it’s so true - you only live once, so live for now! Do what makes you happy and don’t let others hold you back.