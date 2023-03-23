Andrea, a member of musical group The Corrs, penned the moving memoir ‘Barefoot Pilgrimage’ which has been described as “a very personal – at times very funny, at times deeply moving – book from an iconic figure in popular music.”

She will join other guests who will speak during each night of the retreat including Martina Davidson, Father John Joe Duffy, Fr Colum Clerkin, Cora Sherlock, Sister Elena from the Home of the Mother, and Bishop Donal McKeown.

Brandywell born Sister Clare Crockett, aged just 33, died on April 16, 2016, when an earthquake struck the home and school of Servant Sisters of the Mother in Playa Prieta, Ecuador, where Clare had been working for two years helping the poorer children of the region receive a higher standard of education.

Left: The late Sister Clare Crockett. Right: Andrea Corr. Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Her death touched thousands across the world.

Since then a mural has been painted on the gable wall at the junction of Deanery Street and Lecky Road, close to Sr. Clare’s family home, and a monthly Mass has been celebrated in the Carmelite Priory and Retreat Centre in Termonbacca.

Many visitors come on pilgrimage to Derry to visit Sr Clare’s final resting place in the City Cemetery. Just recently Clare’s story was told on the BBC television Songs of Praise when it was broadcast from Derry.

Shauna Gill, Clare’s sister said the retreat gives much comfort to people: “Our theme for 2023 is ‘Life in the Seven Sacraments’ reflecting on Clare’s own words: ‘I love ending the day tired, but filled with an interior joy, knowing that if I am tired, it’s because I have served the Lord.’

Sister Clare Crockett.

“This is a very special time for the family, and everyone who is devoted to Clare as it marks the seventh anniversary of her death. We are delighted to be able to bring this retreat as we remember someone who has touched the lives of so many, both during her life and after her death.”

“Our family has been inundated with stories from people across the world whose lives have been touched by Clare.”

Sister Clare’s retreat begins every morning with 7a.m. and 10a.m. Mass followed by Benediction and a guest speaker at 7.30 p.m. A healing service will take place on Thursday, April 20 at 7.30p.m. On Saturday, April 22, the Benediction and guest speaker will be at 3p.m. – and the retreat will conclude on Sunday, April 23 at 3p.m.