The Handsome Family to play the north west
The acclaimed US Americana and alt-country duo, The Handsome Family, play the north west next month.
The penultimate gig of their first tour of Ireland and Britain since 2018 will take place in the Letterkenny Regional Cultural Centre on Friday, September 16.
The Handsome Family have written some of the most haunting and beautiful songs in American music. During a 30-year career, Brett and Rennie Sparks have created songs that transform the mundane landscape of modern life into a place of mysterious portent.
Handsome Family songs take place in parking lots and big box stores, under overpasses and in airports. They sing about Custer’s last stand and automatic lawn sprinklers in the same song. Rennie’s lyrics often focus on the myriad creatures that live at the edges of the man-made world: the sparrows, rats, cockroaches and crows that share our cities.
Many great songwriters have covered their work, among them Jeff Tweedy, Jason Lytle, and Andrew Bird as well as Christy Moore.
Handsome Family shows are famously relaxed. Their songs can be dark, but there’s always laughter on stage. Rennie sings as well as plays Autoharp, banjo, and uke bass. She often introduces songs with seemingly unrelated stories. Brett, with his stentorian voice, is a powerful presence at centre of the stage.
There are a lot of new faces at shows these days, lured by 'Far From Any Road,' which became a global hit after it was used as the theme to season one of True Detective. Both Bruce Springsteen and Guns ’N Roses have used 'Far From Any Road' as walk-on music.