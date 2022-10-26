3. The Omen.jpg

THE OMEN 1976: 'Its all for you Damien'.... Talking of sinister children, The Omen centres around a switched-at-birth little boy Damien Thorn (Harvey Stephens) who is raised by the US ambassador to London Robert Thorn and to his at first unsuspecting wife Katherine (Lee Remick). The trouble starts early and Katherine is struggling to bond with her strange little boy before events spiral out of control. There are many fully fleshed out supporting roles here besides the central family drama with Patrick Troughton as the tortured, repentant priest and the David Warner as the savvy journalist photographer Jennings as well as the chilling Billie Whitelaw as Mrs Baylock, the nanny. The film was directed by Richard Donner and written by David Seltzer and there are many strange tales associated with the filming of it. You may never look at a Rottweiler or rustling trees again. The Omen 2 and 3 are worth a watch as well. Epic scene: the Graveyard. (Image: YouTube)

