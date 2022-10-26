Many of the films featured have become cult classics, but there are so many good films from these eras that it has been difficult to whittle it down to just 10. Honourable mentions to other films from the era must go to those who narrowly missed out on making my top ten – films such as The Fog, The Thing, An American Werewolf in London, The Shining, Pet Sematary, The Amityville Horror, Cujo and Orca.
See how many of these you have watched and how many you’d definitely add to your rewatch list.
ROSEMARY'S BABY (1968) Mia Farrow may have seemed an odd choice for such a grim role, but the actor owns the central role in Rosemary's Baby, and her performance is a major part of why this macabre tale has become a horror classic. Farrow plays newlywed, upmarket, fashion conscious hausfrau Rosemary Woodhouse in swinging '60s New York, seeking a cool pad in Manhattan with her arrogant, aspiring actor husband Guy (John Cassavetes). But the overbearing and over friendly new neighbours have a satanic secret and big plans for Rosemary, and the film builds to a horrifying reveal as the world closes in around Rosemary. The supporting cast here are exceptional too, especially Ruth Gorman and Sidney Blackmer as Minnie and Roman, and really do Ira Levin's novel justice. This is psychological terror at its best from director Roman Polanski. Memorable scene: the dinner party with Minnie and Roman. (Image: YouTube)
CARRIE (1976): Stephen King's first novel delves into telekinesis and old school extreme teenage bullying long before cyber trolls became a thing. The butt of every joke? Carrie White (Sissie Spacek), a lonely, introverted girl with a hunted, haunted look. And Carrie doesn't have it any easier at home as her bible thumping mother Margaret (played with terrifying authenticity by Piper Laurie) takes child physical and mental abuse / emotional neglect to terrifying new levels. But Carrie wants a life of her own and is possessed of powers that can change everything to help her get it... Brian de Palma's 1976 classic is a masterpiece in horror, as sad as it is shocking. Memorable scene: Prom Night. The whole thing. And that ending. (Image: YouTube)
THE OMEN 1976: 'Its all for you Damien'.... Talking of sinister children, The Omen centres around a switched-at-birth little boy Damien Thorn (Harvey Stephens) who is raised by the US ambassador to London Robert Thorn and to his at first unsuspecting wife Katherine (Lee Remick). The trouble starts early and Katherine is struggling to bond with her strange little boy before events spiral out of control. There are many fully fleshed out supporting roles here besides the central family drama with Patrick Troughton as the tortured, repentant priest and the David Warner as the savvy journalist photographer Jennings as well as the chilling Billie Whitelaw as Mrs Baylock, the nanny. The film was directed by Richard Donner and written by David Seltzer and there are many strange tales associated with the filming of it. You may never look at a Rottweiler or rustling trees again. The Omen 2 and 3 are worth a watch as well. Epic scene: the Graveyard. (Image: YouTube)
DON'T LOOK NOW (1973). Probably the most thought-provoking films on this list, and certainly the most unique is Nicolas Roeg's thriller set in Venice and based on 1971 short story by Daphne du Maurier. Donald Sutherland, whose son Kiefer also features on this list, and Julie Christie play young parents Laura and John Baxter who are both devastated following the recent death of their little girl. After relocating to Italy they come across a host of strange characters including a woman who claims their daughter is trying to make contact with them. This intimate portrait of a couple falling apart is beautifully shot, and builds to an infamous and horrifying conclusion that stays with you long after the credits roll. Memorable scene: The red coat. (Image: YouTube)
