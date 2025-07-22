Tradition Reimagined: Belfast Tradfest 2025 unveils spectacular line-up

All roads lead to Belfast tnext week for the commencement of the Belfast Tradfest, which takes place from July 27 to August 3, 2025 with tickets now available at www.belfasttradfest.com

Belfast TradFest 2025 features many of the world’s finest musicians, singers and dancers who are all gathering in Belfast for the fastest growing festival of traditional music in Ireland, featuring over 500 musicians and 450 events in 30 venues throughout the city.

Belfast TradFest returns for its highly anticipated 7th edition, featuring a vibrant week of concerts, masterclasses, sessions and summer school, showcasing some of the finest artists from the world of traditional music, song and dance across Belfast UNESCO City of Music.

Artistic Director Dónal O’Connor says: “Over the past seven years, Belfast TradFest has grown from a bold idea into a major celebration of traditional music, song, and dance that belongs to all of us — and to this brilliant city. From the cobbled streets of the Cathedral Quarter to the grandeur of the Ulster Hall, from late-night sessions to world-class concerts, Belfast TradFest is a meeting place — of generations, of cultures, and of hearts and minds.”

He adds: “This year, we hope to attract a total audience of over 25,000 to take part in our extensive programme. From showcasing legendary performers such as Matt Molloy, Cathy Jordan, and Kevin Burke, to nurturing the next generation through our summer school and bursary programme, Belfast TradFest is about more than entertainment — it’s about education, preservation, and community. We’re proud to continue building a space where tradition evolves, thrives, and brings people together in the heart of Belfast, UNESCO City of Music.”

A Stellar Concert Line-up

The festival’s opening concert will set the tone for a week of spectacular performances with a sensational double bill featuring Dervish, a global phenomenon in traditional music, alongside the ground-breaking ensemble NOTIFY, joined by the Irish Concertina Orchestra, Cormac McCarthy, and the MGCE Concert Orchestra—featuring over 80 musicians onstage for an unforgettable night at Belfast’s iconic Ulster Hall on Sunday, July 27.

Award-winning quintet Goitse will take to the stage of the iconic Empire Music Hall on Wednesday July 30. The multi-award-winning group was forged in the white-hot creative crucible of Limerick’s Irish World Academy. Recognised as Traditional Group of the Year by Live Ireland, they continue to earn accolades for their outstanding musicianship and contributions to traditional music. Joining them on the bill are John Doyle and Mick McAuley, two outstanding trad troubadours who have recently released an exciting new album ranging from explosive instrumental sets to heart-rending, beautiful ballads. Doyle and McAuley helped shape the unmistakable early sound of Irish American supergroup Solas, which garnered critical acclaim worldwide.

On Thursday July 31, also at the Empire Music Hall, global phenomenon Iarla Ó Lionáird and virtuosic instrumentalist Tim Edey will take to the stage. Ó Lionáird, a founding member of both The Gloaming and Afro Celt Sound System, has carved out a long and unique international career. A two-time Grammy-nominated artist, he has collaborated with luminaries such as Peter Gabriel, Nick Cave, Robert Plant, and Sinéad O’Connor. The combination of Iarla’s distinctive singing style and Tim Edey’s intricate accompaniment will showcase some of the finest talent in traditional music today.

Also on the bill is dynamic trad ensemble Tempest, featuring Brendan Mulholland (flute), Blaithín Mhic Cana (vocals), Aaron O’Hagan (uilleann pipes), and Luke Ward (bouzouki and vocals). Firmly rooted in the heritage, song, and music of their native Ulster, the group blends the singing traditions of South Armagh with tunes originating from the northern province.

Matt Molloy is a true legend of Irish music and has been a member of some of the most influential bands in traditional music, including The Bothy Band, Planxty, and The Chieftains. His three solo albums, as well as his trio recording with Tommy Peoples and Paul Brady in the late 1970s, brought flute playing to a new level. Though born in London, John Carty has lived in Boyle for over 25 years and is regarded as one of the elite Irish traditional musicians. With three solo fiddle albums, two banjo albums, two group albums, and recordings featuring tenor guitar and flute, his musical range is exceptional. Brian McGrath’s subtle and imaginative playing provides the perfect accompaniment to Matt and John’s flawless traditional instrumentation.

Ríoghnach Connolly & The Breath are a powerful, genre-blurring force, blending folk, rock, jazz, and traditional influences into something entirely their own. Fronted by the magnetic Ríoghnach Connolly—a singer, flautist, and poet from Armagh—the band is known for emotionally charged performances, rich soundscapes, and fearless songwriting. Ríoghnach’s voice, both raw and tender, lies at the heart of The Breath’s music, delivering songs of resilience, memory, and connection with striking honesty. Formed in Manchester, the group creates a lush, cinematic sound that seamlessly fuses Connolly’s Irish traditional roots with ambient grooves, jazz textures, and soulful melodies. The Breath have released two critically acclaimed albums on Peter Gabriel’s Real World Records. Molloy, Carty & McGrath and The Breath will perform on Friday 1st August in Mandela Hall, Belfast, for a TradFest concert you won’t want to miss.

Belfast TradFest is delighted to present a very special collaborative concert this summer featuring Julie Fowlis, Éamon Doorley, Zoë Conway, and John McIntyre, collectively known as Allt, with the Ulster Orchestra in Mandela Hall on Saturday, August 2. Julie Fowlis, the acclaimed Scottish singer whose ethereal voice brought Hebridean authenticity to Disney/Pixar’s Brave, is internationally celebrated for connecting traditional Gaelic song with global audiences. She joins forces with virtuoso violinist Zoë Conway from Co. Louth, known for her genre-spanning artistry and collaborations with Damien Rice, Lou Reed, Nick Cave, Riverdance, and Rodrigo y Gabriela. John McIntyre, guitarist and vocalist, brings subtlety and soul drawn from his Donegal roots, while Éamon Doorley, founding member of Danú, adds rhythmic depth with his masterful bouzouki playing and arrangements.

Together, this quartet creates a vibrant, contemporary chamber group sound that is deeply rooted in their collective cultures while pushing the boundaries of traditional music. All four have composed new Gaelic music specifically for this project, showcasing the deep historical bonds between Gaelic Scotland and Ireland. The Ulster Orchestra joins them in this special celebration of cultural collaboration.

Also on Saturday August 2, Mandela Hall welcomes the Kinnaris Quintet, a powerhouse all-female group renowned for their euphoric, raw, and emotive sound. Their performances are a must-see on the live music scene. The group features accomplished musicians Jenn Butterworth (guitar), Laura-Beth Salter (mandolin/tenor guitar), Aileen Reid (5-string fiddle), Fiona MacAskill (fiddle), and Laura Wilkie (fiddle). Their music balances reverence for tradition with bold innovation, delivering uplifting harmonies, intricate arrangements, and joy in abundance.

Returning to Belfast for the first time in three years, Moxie brings their electrifying sound to TradFest in what promises to be a landmark performance. Hailing from Sligo, Moxie are rooted in Irish traditional music yet fearlessly innovate, reimagining the genre for a new generation. At the centre is the powerful presence of Julia Spanu, a multilingual vocalist with heritage spanning France, Italy, Vietnam, and Tunisia, alongside Jos Kelly (keys/accordion), Darren Roche (accordion), Ted Kelly (tenor guitar/ukulele bass), Richie Delahunty (acoustic guitar), and Caoimhe De Barra (percussion). Their upcoming third album, due in Autumn 2025, draws inspiration from Bob Quinn’s Atlantean theory, blending Irish traditions with sounds from France, Spain, and North Africa. This bold, genre-defying finale concert brings Belfast TradFest 2025 to a fitting close.

The Bunting Collection, housed in Queen’s University Belfast, is perhaps the most significant collection of ancient Irish airs in existence. It was gathered during the Belfast Harpers Festival on Donegall Street in 1792 by Edward Bunting, organist of St Anne’s Cathedral. This year’s annual Belfast Harp Festival concert will celebrate Bunting with a special event at the Crescent Arts Centre, featuring Scottish harping sensation Catriona McKay, Co. Meath’s Ciara Ní Tháth, the exceptional Mayo harper Gráinne Hambly, County Down’s Ciara McCrickard, the Music Generation Harp Collective, and more.

In association with Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich, “Ceol na nGael / Wild Music of the Gael” will showcase a world-class lineup featuring Grammy-nominated vocalist Iarla Ó Lionáird of The Gloaming, master banjo and fiddle player John Carty, rising star Miadhachlughain Ó’Donnell of Huartán & BIIRD, Donegal accordionist Catríona Ní Ghríbín, guitar virtuoso John Doyle, concertina champion Caitlín Nic Gabhann, and acclaimed Donegal fiddler Ciarán Ó Maonaigh. A powerful night of tradition, innovation, and extraordinary artistry.

Legendary Belfast fiddler Seán Maguire will be honoured in The MAC with an annual fiddle concert presented in partnership with the Seán Maguire Music Society. This promises to be a dazzling display of virtuosity with performances from Bothy Band fiddler Kevin Burke, County Louth fiddle wizard Zoë Conway, Shetland fiddle legend Chris Stout, Tom Morrow of Dervish, current Fiddler of Oriel Maebh McGlinchey, her sister Úna, fiddle students from Glengormley School of Traditional Music, and more.

“Na Máistrí / Masters of Traditional Music” in Áras Mhic Reachtain will feature the finest in traditional music, presented by Belfast composer and musician Neil Martin. Also appearing are world-renowned tin whistle player Mary Bergin, Cathy Jordan, Shane Mitchell, and Brian McDonagh of Dervish, Riverdance fiddler Niamh Ní Charra, and Limerick sean-nós dancer Stephanie Keane.

Belfast TradFest proudly celebrates a cross-cultural, cross-traditional ethos, and this year’s “With Pipe & Drum” concert in The Great Hall at Stormont is a dazzling showcase of that vision. This spectacular evening unites some of the finest traditional artists from Ireland and Scotland. Featuring the soaring uilleann pipes of Louise Mulcahy, the ethereal voice of Julie Fowlis—internationally renowned as the voice of Disney Pixar’s Brave—and the power and precision of Highland piper Alan Glenholmes. They are joined by master snare drummer Mark Wilson, world champion bodhrán player Aimée Farrell Courtney, acclaimed accordionist and singer Mick McAuley (formerly of Solas), soulful smallpipes player and host Andy McGregor, and electrifying sean-nós dancer Stephanie Keane—for an unforgettable night where traditions meet, cultures connect, and music soars.

In partnership with Belfast Pride, The Black Box will host one of the annual highlights of the festival: the Pride Céilí on Thursday, July 24. This vibrant spectacle of dance, colour, fun, and inclusivity—hosted by world-renowned céilí dance caller Ronán Eastwood—is just one of twelve céilís happening across the festival.

As part of the programme, the Belfast TradFest Invitational Solo Highland Piping Competition will take place in The Deer’s Head, Belfast, on Monday, July 28 at 7:30pm. Six of Ireland’s top pipers will compete to be crowned winner. Each will perform a 6–8 minute medley of their choice, showcasing their unique playing styles. Competitors include: Alastair Donaghy, Alan MacPherson, Owen McGregor, Kris Coyle, Reece Doherty, and Alan Glenholmes.

Summer School of Traditional Music

Delivered in partnership with Ulster University, Belfast, the Summer School of Traditional Music offers participants an intensive week of masterclasses, workshops, performances, and sessions, taught by some of the world’s leading traditional musicians such as; Kevin Burke, legendary fiddler from The Bothy Band; Catriona McKay, the groundbreaking Scottish harpist; global vocal phenomenon Iarla Ó Lionáird of The Gloaming; Cathy Jordan, the powerhouse voice behind Dervish; Stephanie Keane, acclaimed Limerick-born dancer; smallpipes hero Brìghde Chaimbeul; Shetland fiddle wizard Chris Stout; and revered instrumentalists including Louise Mulcahy, Mary Bergin, John Doyle, Zoë Conway, Caitlín Nic Gabhann, and Ronán Eastwood, Belfast’s very own set dancing master.

Dónal O’Connor says: “The Summer School welcomes learners of all levels, whether you’re brushing up on ornamentation, learning a new dance step, or simply looking to connect with others passionate about the tradition, the Summer School is an unparalleled opportunity for inspiration - offering a flexible programme that allows students to explore different instruments, traditions, and styles through daily masterclasses, interactive workshops, and informal sessions.”

Session Trail

The Dunville’s Irish Whiskey Session Trail features over 100 sessions in twenty of Belfast’s oldest and best-loved pubs, including Madden’s Bar, The Garrick, Kelly’s Cellars, The Deer’s Head, The John Hewitt, The Sunflower, The Duke of York, and Hatfield House and many more.

All sessions are free admission, run for 2 hours and are ‘Céilí House’ style Listening Sessions. For the first hour of each session the master musicians set the scene for the session then invite the ‘room’ to join in. These sessions offer the aspiring musician an opportunity to listen to and observe music played by musicians of the highest calibre. This style of session reflects the céilí house traditions of the previous century, where aspiring musicians and listeners would gather at the home of a local master musician. The master would ‘hold court’ and oversee an evening of entertainment, which would start with a skilful performance, followed by an invitation to join in.

Festival Limited Edition Whiskey

Belfast TradFest, in partnership with Dunville’s Irish Whiskey, will be releasing a bespoke second edition bottling of only 300 bottles of Special Dunville’s 1808 Belfast TradFest Irish Whiskey at 46%, with a customised Belfast TradFest 2025 label and a ‘Peach Brandy Cask Finish’.

Available to purchase online now at https://www.echlinville.com/shop Available also to sample at Session Trail bars and to purchase and collect in person at: Madden’s Bar, The Garrick Bar & Friend at Hand Irish Whiskey Shop, Hill St. Belfast.

Full Festival Club Line Up

For those eager to keep the festivities going after hours, the Festival Club at The Deer’s Head provides the ideal late-night venue. Each evening, this lively hub will feature top-tier entertainment, creating a welcoming space where festivalgoers and artists can connect, unwind, and dance into the night. Featuring lively acts such as Joe Jack Attack & Becky Ní Éallaithe, Sinéad McKenna Band, NxNW, The Johnny Quinn Macs and a Trad Disco with DJ Lachlan.

Afternoon Events

The packed programme also includes 54 afternoon events featuring film screenings with Matt Molloy, Louise Mulcahy and Gerry O’Connor, talks with the likes of Cathy Jordan, Brendan Mulholland and Fintan Vallely as well as taster sessions, workshops and much more.

As part of the opening weekend of Belfast TradFest everyone is invited to take part in the TITANIC CÉILÍ. A free, one day outdoor family event on Sunday July 27, 1-5pm, celebrating traditional music, song, and dance at the Titanic Slipways on Belfast’s Maritime Mile.

Last year’s event attracted 10,000 revellers and the music stage will feature Pólca 4, Meadhbh Walsh, Róise McHugh, Raffrey Pipe Band, Belfast Ukulele Jam, Belfast Wren Boys and Glengormley School of Traditional Music. The event, in association with Maritime Belfast, includes an outdoor Céilí, with sets such as The Waves of Tory and Siege of Ennis, called by dance master Ronán Eastwood for all ages to experience. The fun doesn’t stop there with Bodhrán circles, children’s maritime art workshops, face painters and a live four-hour traditional music session on the deck of the SS Nomadic also taking place.

A Rich Tradition of Excellence

Artistic director Dónal O’Connor says: “Having firmly established Belfast TradFest as a cornerstone of the cultural calendar since the first edition in 2017 and drawing enthusiasts from across the globe, the festival’s mission is to celebrate and preserve the rich heritage of traditional Irish & Scottish music, while fostering new talent and creating a vibrant platform for artists to share their craft. We also pride ourselves on our cross cultural and cross traditions ethos bringing people from all backgrounds and all ages together to celebrate, engage with and enjoy traditional music. This year’s lineup is a testament to this commitment, featuring an array of internationally acclaimed musicians, singers, and dancers, alongside emerging local artists.”

Grand Central Station Sessions

Belfast TradFest, in partnership with the Linen Quarter BID, will bring a lively celebration of traditional music, dance, and culture throughout the month of July at Belfast Grand Central Station. Expect spontaneous céilís, bodhrán circles, and captivating performances from emerging and established artists, animating the new station – the gateway to Belfast UNESCO City of Music.

Supporting the Arts & The Economy

The festival is generously supported by Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Belfast City Council, Tourism Northern Ireland, Ulster University, Arts and Business Northern Ireland, Dunville’s Irish Whiskey, Cathedral Quarter Belfast BID, Linen Quarter BID, RTÉ Supporting the Arts, Maritime Belfast, Comhaltas, Love Belfast and IMRO.

Planning to attend the Summer School? Comfortable accommodation is available for students, just a two-minute walk from Ulster University, where classes are held. Secure your spot today and take advantage of our fantastic accommodation offer — just £349 per person for 7 nights in the heart of Belfast city centre.

For more information on Belfast TradFest 2025, including the full programme and ticket details, visit www.belfasttradfest.com.