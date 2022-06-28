Travis to play gig at Millennium Forum in Derry this summer

LONDON - Fran Healy from Travis performs on stage at "Live 8 London" in Hyde Park on July 2, 2005 in London, England. The free concert was one of ten simultaneous international gigs including Philadelphia, Berlin, Rome, Paris, Barrie, Tokyo, Cornwall, Moscow and Johannesburg. The concerts preceded the G8 summit (July 6-8) to raising awareness for MAKEpovertyHISTORY. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

The gig will take place on Thursday 11 August.

Marking the 20th Anniversary of their acclaimed 2001 studio album, Travis present a tour of ‘The Invisible Band’.

A spokesperson said this classic album features the renowned tracks ‘Sing’, as well as ‘Side’ and ‘Flowers In The Window’, and gets its name from the band’s feelings regarding ‘music being more important than the band making it’.

The band will perform the entire album in concert plus all the classic hits.

Hailing from Glasgow in Scotland, Travis shot to fame around the turn of the millennium and their second album ‘The Man Who’, which was released in 1999, spawned the hit singles ‘Why Does It Always Rain On Me?’, ‘Writing to Reach You’, ‘Driftwood’, and ‘Turn’.

The gig starts at 8pm amd tickets, priced £34.50, can be booked at www.millenniumforum.co.uk/shows/travis/