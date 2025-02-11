Una Healy and Luke Thomas to play City of Derry Jazz Festival as Friday headliners in historic St. Columb’s Hall

Una Healy and Luke Thomas are to play the City of Derry Jazz Festival as Friday nitght headliners in St. Columb’s Hall in May.

After a string of acclaimed, sold-out performances at Dublin’s Sugar Club, Cork Jazz Festival and the Wexford Spiegeltent, the former The Saturdays stat and Ireland’s King of Swing, along with The Swing Cats, are set to bring their electrifying show Derry on Friday, May 2, 2025.

Una Healy rose to stardom as a member of The Saturdays, dominating the charts with over 8 million records sold across the UK and Ireland. Her incredible journey with the group cemented her as one of pop music’s most dynamic and beloved talents.

Expect an unforgettable night of world-class live music as the popstar takes the stage alongside Luke Thomas & The Swing Cats to pay tribute to the greatest jazz and swing legends of all time, including Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole and Louis Armstrong.

Audiences will be treated to iconic hits such as Fly Me to the Moon, Mack the Knife, Moon River, Sing, Sing, Sing, Beyond the Sea and many more, all performed with the high-energy, vintage flair that has made this show a must-see. With incredible vocals, infectious swing rhythms and an atmosphere like no other, this promises to be one of the standout performances of the festival.

Tickets are expected to sell fast, don’t miss your chance to experience this spectacular night of swing and jazz!

Tickets are on sale from saintcolumbshall.com/jazz from 10am on Tuesday, February 11 and are priced at £29.50 plus booking fee.