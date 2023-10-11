Van Morrison to launch new rock ‘n’ roll album ‘Accentuate the Positive’ with intimate Limelight gigs

Van Morrison

The new record is being billed as an ‘electrifying homage to rock ‘n’ roll’ and features classics from the canon including covers of Johnny Kidd’s ‘Shakin’ All Over’, Little Richard’s ‘Lucille’, Big Joe Turner’s ‘Shake, Rattle and Roll’, Everly Brothers’ ‘When Will I Be Loved’ and Fats Domino’s ‘Blueberry Hill’.

Like this year’s acclaimed ‘Moving On Skiffle’, ‘Accentuate The Positive’ sees Van Morrison returning to one of his childhood passions: this time rock ‘n’ roll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Growing up in Belfast shortly after World War II, he was immensely inspired by the heady sounds of 20th century blues and rock ‘n’ roll.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Listening to artists such as Fats Domino, Chuck Berry and The Everly Brothers, it wasn’t long until Van was intuitively reinterpreting these sounds with his own band in local hometown venues.

Most Popular

Several decades later, Van Morrison now revisits the genre by reimagining some of his personal favourites for ‘Accentuate The Positive’, and infusing those timeless songs with an energy that constantly challenges and expands upon its traditions.

Van’s inimitable voice combined with superb arrangements and highly accomplished brings a fresh zeal to such great songs as The Johnny Burnette Trio’s, ‘Lonesome Train’, Johnny Kidd & The Pirates’, ‘Shakin’ All Over’ and Big Joe Turner’s pioneering rock ‘n’ roll hit, ‘Flip, Flop and Fly’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contributors to the album include electric guitar from the late Jeff Beck and vocals from Chris Farlowe on, ‘Lonesome Train’, plus guitar from Taj Mahal on, ‘Lucille’ and, ‘Shake, Rattle and Roll’.

Van Morrison says: “Rock ‘n’ roll is about simplicity, sincerity and expressive power and there’s no way you can get away from that. That’s why it’s good and that’s why it’s lasted. It’s spirit music.”

‘Accentuate The Positive’ will be released on digital/streaming formats, double-CD, black double-vinyl and blue double- vinyl.