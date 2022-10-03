Tall tales of pirates and mysterious creatures from the deep dark depths of the oceans, will make its way through Carndonagh on Sunday, October 30 at 6pm, with a grand finale of a fantastic firework display.

As well as the parade, this year there will be a pumpkin patch in the centre of the Diamond.

They are calling on all budding and accomplished pumpkin carvers to enter their pre-carved pumpkins to the patch and help create a ‘spooktacular’ display in the centre of the town. As well as prizes for the best carved pumpkin there is treasure to be had for the best dressed family, best dressed teen and best dressed child in the fancy dress competitions.

A children’s colouring competition is being held throughout October, with three devilish designs for our young artists to choose from. The colouring sheets can be collected from the Visit Carndonagh Tourist Office, Doherty’s Newsagents and Deirdre’s at The Diamond.

All of the entries will be on display in the tourist office to bewitch visitors and competition judges with their colourful and creative designs. All entries must be returned to the Visit Carndonagh Tourist Office by 5pm on Friday, October 28 to be in with a chance of winning.

Chairperson of the Carndonagh Traders Association Deirdre Bradley said: “After a couple of years of not having any large gatherings, to be able to hold the carnival this year is just fantastic. It will be just amazing to see families and especially the children dressed up in their costumes, it will be such an incredible atmosphere around the town. Every year as a non-profit group we strive to put on bigger and better events for our community and surrounding areas and particularly for our visitors who come to Inishowen. ’

Established in 2018 the Carndonagh Traders Association makes every effort to promote Carndonagh and the surrounding areas as a visitor destination and an environment that residents are proud to call home. During this time they have held several large events within the town including the 4 day live music festival Live in the Marquee, Halloween Carnivals and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

