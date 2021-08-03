Wan Big Street Party returning to Central Drive on August 15

Seraphine, Shannon, Lily, Saoirse, Niamh and Grace were pictured during a previous 'Wan Big Street Party' at Central Drive. DER3419-110KM

The one-day festival event will take place on Sunday, August 15 at Central Drive from 2pm to 6pm.

Announcing the return of the popular event on Facebook over the weekend, a spokesperson for Triax Neighbourhood Management Team said: “We are delighted to announce as part of this year’s Feile the Wan Big Street Party on Central Drive will return.

“We will have amusements, inflatables, face painting, barbecue BME workshops, International Food Fair, henna tattoo, balloon modelling, live music, Sure Start and more.”

There will also be a petting farm at Wan Big Street Party for local children.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a booking system in place and local people are being urged to confirm their place by registering in advance.