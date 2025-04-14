WATCH: Spotted at Oakfield Park – the Easter Bunny is making his final checks before the big event!

By Oakfield Park
Published 14th Apr 2025, 09:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Hop on for a magical family day out – packed with fun, treats, and surprises along the way at Oakfield Park this Easter.

The Easter bunny will be popping up at Oakfield Park on April 19th, 20th & 21st from 12pm to 6pm daily.

Tickets are flying so don’t miss your chance to join the fun!

Book now at https://oakfieldpark.com/the-easter-express/

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Hop on for a magical family day out – packed with fun, treats, and surprises along the way at Oakfield Park this Easter.Hop on for a magical family day out – packed with fun, treats, and surprises along the way at Oakfield Park this Easter.
Hop on for a magical family day out – packed with fun, treats, and surprises along the way at Oakfield Park this Easter.

Tickets must be pre-booked online – no availability at the gate.

*This is a paid partnership advertisement for Oakfield Park.

#TheEasterExpress #EasterEventDonegal #FamilyFun #ThingsToDoDonegal #EasterBunny #EasterEgg #CarrotQueen

Related topics:Tickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice