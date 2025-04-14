WATCH: Spotted at Oakfield Park – the Easter Bunny is making his final checks before the big event!
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Hop on for a magical family day out – packed with fun, treats, and surprises along the way at Oakfield Park this Easter.
The Easter bunny will be popping up at Oakfield Park on April 19th, 20th & 21st from 12pm to 6pm daily.
Tickets are flying so don’t miss your chance to join the fun!
Book now at https://oakfieldpark.com/the-easter-express/
Tickets must be pre-booked online – no availability at the gate.
*This is a paid partnership advertisement for Oakfield Park.
#TheEasterExpress #EasterEventDonegal #FamilyFun #ThingsToDoDonegal #EasterBunny #EasterEgg #CarrotQueen
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.