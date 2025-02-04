‘Who Fears to Speak’ exhibition at Pilots Row focusing on Derry young people launched

A new exhibition focusing on the experience of the young people from the Bogside and Creggan areas of Derry has been launched at the Eden Place Arts Centre at Pilots Row.

‘Who Fears to Speak’ is a project by artist Clodagh O’Leary and hones in on the experience of young people from the republican stronghold areas of the Bogside and Creggan, exploring how ideas of republicanism shape their lives and identity, the organisers state.

The project looks closely at two specific traditions, Easter Rising commemorations and internment bonfires.

It also focuses on the landscape of the areas.

Pictured at the launch of the Who Fears To Speak Photography Exhibition, at Eden Place Arts Centre Pilots Row, are, from left, writer and journalist Caelainn Hogan, photographer Clodagh O’Leary and Judi Logue, Arts Centre Coordinator The exhibition,focusing on two specific traditions, the Easter Rising commemoration and Internment bonfires, is available to view until Friday February 7. Photo: George Sweeney

The exhibition launched on Friday last with words by the writer and journalist, Caelainn Hogan.

‘Who Fears to Speak’ will be available to view on up until Thursday, February 6, between 10am and 8pm daily, and on Friday, February 7, between 10am and 2pm.