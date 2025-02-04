‘Who Fears to Speak’ exhibition at Pilots Row focusing on Derry young people launched
By Brendan McDaid
Published 4th Feb 2025, 15:47 BST
Updated 4th Feb 2025, 15:47 BST
A new exhibition focusing on the experience of the young people from the Bogside and Creggan areas of Derry has been launched at the Eden Place Arts Centre at Pilots Row.
‘Who Fears to Speak’ is a project by artist Clodagh O’Leary and hones in on the experience of young people from the republican stronghold areas of the Bogside and Creggan, exploring how ideas of republicanism shape their lives and identity, the organisers state.
The project looks closely at two specific traditions, Easter Rising commemorations and internment bonfires.
It also focuses on the landscape of the areas.
The exhibition launched on Friday last with words by the writer and journalist, Caelainn Hogan.
‘Who Fears to Speak’ will be available to view on up until Thursday, February 6, between 10am and 8pm daily, and on Friday, February 7, between 10am and 2pm.