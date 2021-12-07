‘You and Me’: coming of age drama set for 2022

Kieron Clarke as Jacob McLaughlin and Eoin Callaghan as David Kelly

Set against the backdrop of Ballyladran, a fictional Irish border town, the plot revolves around Leaving Cert students, David Kelly and Jacob McLaughlin who have been friends since primary school. Thick as thieves, they often spend their days fantasising about their futures. One fateful summer’s eve would change their lives forever; leading them down separate paths.

After 15 years, a tragic event forces them to reunite. During their second term of drama school, and an additional national lockdown, Eoin and Kieron set out to write a play over Zoom.

Inspired by their current circumstances, they wished to tell a story that celebrated friendship and highlighted its importance in good times and in bad.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You and Me 2022. Written by Eoin Callaghan and Kieron Clarke.

Under the guidance of artistic director Kieron Clarke, ‘You and Me’ was staged and filmed at the An Grianan Theatre, Letterkenny in early August of this year.

The comedy-drama which features mature themes is performed in its entirety; Eoin Callaghan (David) and Joe Gallagher (Jacob) switch between their older and younger selves throughout the piece.

The actors portray a combined total of 24 characters, each representing the small town community of Ballyladran.

Performed to an empty auditorium, the play utilises cinematography to experiment with form, structure and composition.

This is by no means your standard play as it has been adapted for the screen to meet the demand for digital theatre during the pandemic.

This was achieved by a recently established theatre company named Actual Theatre.

The collective was founded by Eoin Callaghan, Kieron Clarke, Leanne Devlin Joe Gallagher, Caoimhe McCarron and Evie McClean.

The company is made up of 20 professional practitioners and young artists who have extensive artistic backgrounds.

Actual Theatre’s goal is to create a platform that focuses on telling original, contemporary and thought-provoking stories through the medium of theatre whilst providing a springboard for graduates and young artists to collaborate, showcase and develop their work.

Our creative team is composed of several multifaceted practitioners and artists with experience in a wide range of disciplines including designers, filmographers, musicians, technicians and stage managers. Many of whom have studied on the Performing Arts and Drama courses at North West Regional College (Strand Road) and Ulster University (Magee) including Eoin Callaghan and Kieron Clarke, the writer’s of the play who graduated from North West Regional College in 2019 who are both now training at the University of Chichester and the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire in their respective field.

In order to produce this project, we secured sponsorship from local businesses including An Grianan Theatre, Letterkenny, The Station House Hotel, Letterkenny, Orbit House Furnishing, Ballymoney and Esquire Wedding and Formal Wear, Derry.

Tickets to watch ‘You and Me’ by Eoin Callaghan and Kieron Clarke online will be available to purchase via the An Grianan Theatre’s website in early Spring 2022.

More information can be found at:

- https://www.facebook.com/actualtheatre/

- Kieron Clarke (Artistic Director) - +44 7464 190867

Members of the cast and company are available for interview upon request. Please contact Kieron if you wish to arrange an interview.

Actual Theatre has received non-monetary sponsorship from The Station House Hotel, Esquire Formal and Wedding Wear and Orbit House Furnishings.

Actual Theatre say their goal is to create a platform that focuses on telling “original, contemporary and thought-provoking” stories through the medium of theatre.

The company aim to provide a springboard for graduates and young artists to collaborate, showcase and develop their work. Their team is made up of several practitioners and artists, including designers, filmographers, musicians, technicians and stage managers.

‘You and Me’ secured sponsorship from local businesses including An Grianan Theatre, The Station House Hotel, Letterkenny, Orbit House Furnishing, Ballymoney and Esquire Wedding and Formal Wear, Derry.

Tickets for the online show will be available to purchase via the An Grianan Theatre’s website in early spring 2022.