Those pesky Zombies are back at Magee for Derry Halloween.

The School of Arts and Humanities will present the horror experience ‘Escape the Zombie Apocalypse’ with drama students leading teams around Foyle Arts Building basement after the living dead take over the Magee campus. Tickets are free and you can attend the 15+ event on Thursday 27 and Friday 28 October from 5-10pm. Book your team’s slot by emailing [email protected]

The giant inflatable robot will once again return to stalk the Computing School building along the Strand Road on Thursday 27 and Friday 28 October. The Martha Magee building will also be lit up to mark Halloween, and musicians and performers will display their creative talents. Arrive at 4:50pm on Thursday 27 October for a flash mob performance by students.

The university has organised buses for students to take them from campuses in Belfast and Coleraine to Derry on Monday 31 October. To find out more contact: [email protected]

On Halloween itself, Monday 31 October, campus bars are set to show horror movies, host DJs, and serve themed cocktails and food to get students in the spirit.

Ulster University is keen to provide students from all campuses the opportunity to trick or treat themselves to experience the landmark and world-famous Halloween and Samhain festivities in Derry City.

Speaking ahead of this year’s events, Professor Thomas Maguire, Head of the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences said:

“Ulster University is delighted to take part in the iconic Derry Halloween Festival again this year. We’re boasting a packed programme across our Magee and Coleraine campuses which we hope will showcase the creativity and breadth of talents our students have to offer.

“Our spooky showcase will include an immersive zombie apocalypse experience with help from our amazing Drama and Music students, a giant inflatable robot inspired by our Computing, Engineering and Intelligent Systems students, as well as events at the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine – including an expert panel on all things gothic, witchcraft and folk horror.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to what is sure to be a frighteningly fun experience for all.”

Professor Jim Harkin, Head of the School of Computing, Engineering, and Intelligent Systems, said: “The School of Computing, Engineering and Intelligent Systems at Ulster University is excited to make our mark on this year’s Halloween festivities once again.

“The Nao robot will be on display at our Magee campus, you’ll be able to find him outside the Computing school building. There is sure to be a real buzz on campus and we are really looking forward to immersing ourselves in all things Halloween this year.

“The celebrations across our campuses will feature many tricks and treats for the local community and we encourage everyone of all ages to come along and get involved to experience Halloween at Ulster University.”