A Night in November comes to the Millennium Forum

A Night in November is the multi-award winning play from Marie Jones, the writer of other hit shows including Women On The Verge Of HRT, Stones In His Pockets, The Story Of George Best and Christmas Eve Can Kill You.

Following a recent sell-out run at The Lyric Theatre Belfast, this brand new 25th Anniversary Productions, by Sodabread Theatre Company returns to the Millennium Forum on Sunday, September 22 as part of an Irish Tour.

Directed by Matthew McElhinney and starring Matthew Forsythe in the lead role of Kenneth MacCallister, this funny, passionate and heartbreaking show sees the actor flex their acting skills, seamlessly shifting through dozens of characters in the story. Can passion change a man?

A Night In November tells the story of Kenneth MacCallister, a clerk in the welfare office. Kenneth is a Belfast Protestant who has followed all the rules. He loved who he was supposed to love. He lived where he was expected to live. He fought who he was taught to fight. That is, until one night, A Night In November, when he did the most exciting, outrageous, crazy, mad thing he’d ever done!

Tickets are available from the Box Office on 71 264455 or visit millenniumforum.co.uk