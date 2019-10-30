Bennigans Film Club show hit movie Blade Runner

This Saturday night Bennigans Film Club, in association with Shining Splice, present a night of the iconic Ridley Scott movie Blade Runner.

The old Orchard cinema will open for one night only for a film experience unlike any other.

Guests will be greeted at the door with complimentary Blade Runner style noodles.

As well as a screening of Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner: The Final Cut, there will be a conversation with Paul M. Sammon and Brian McGilloway.

Paul is an author, filmmaker, and Hollywood Insider. However, his best-known textual work is Future Noir: The Making of Blade Runner which has been in continuous print for 23 years. He was embedded on-set with Blade Runner for 18 months and he is now considered the world authority on Ridley Scott’s ground-breaking masterpiece.

Additionally, Paul has worked on approximately 100 films and television programs. His job titles have included stints as a Studio Executive, Producer, Computer Graphics Supervisor, Unit Still Photographer, DVD Audio Commentator and actor.

Brian McGilloway is the New York Times bestselling author of the acclaimed Inspector Benedict Devlin and DS Lucy Black series. He was born in Derry in 1974. After studying English at Queen’s University, Belfast, he took up a teaching position in St Columb’s College in Derry, where he was Head of English until 2013. He currently teaches in Holy Cross College, Strabane.

His first novel, Borderlands, published by Macmillan New Writing, was shortlisted for the CWA New Blood Dagger 2007 and was hailed by The Times as ‘one of (2007’s) most impressive debuts.’ And his tenth novel and first standalone, The Last Crossing, will be published in Spring 2020.

After the discussion, music and visuals will be provided in the Ballroom by Distorted Perspectives. This is a unique cinema experience for all film lovers. Tickets are £15 pre-booked and £17.50 on the door.