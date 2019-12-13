Blood Brothers 2020 tour comes to the Millennium

Bill Kenwright’s production of the international smash hit musical, Blood Brothers, returns to the Millennium Forum in Spring 2020.

It runs at the cityside venue from Tuesday, March 3 – Saturday 7 as part of a short Irish tour.

One of musical theatre’s most loved leading ladies, Rebecca Storm, makes a welcome return to Blood Brothers as Mrs. Johnstone. Her musical theatre career includes roles in Evita, Les Misérables, Chess, Aspects of Love, Piaf, Annie and Hello Dolly. Rebecca has released award winning albums including Ovation, Broadway By Storm and Ireland By Storm. Her album The Essential Rebecca Storm was recorded live at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre during her sell out concert.

Hailed as one of the best musicals of all time, Blood Brothers, written by award-winning playwright Willy Russell has triumphed across the globe. Scooping up no fewer than four awards for best musical in London and seven Tony Award nominations on Broadway, Blood Brothers is simply unmissable and unbeatable.

This epic tale of Liverpool life started as a school play, performed by a Liverpool comprehensive school in 1981 before opening at the Liverpool Playhouse in 1983, completing sell out seasons in the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan. Blood Brothers also ran in London’s West End for 24 years, exceeding 10,000 performances, one of only three musicals ever to achieve that milestone.

Blood Brothers tells the captivating and moving story of twin boys separated at birth, only to be reunited by a twist of fate and a mother’s haunting secret. The memorable score includes A Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It’s Not True.

When Mrs Johnstone, a young mother, is deserted by her husband and left to her own devices to provide for seven hungry children she takes a job as a housekeeper in order to make ends meet.

It is not long before her brittle world crashes around her when she discovers herself to be pregnant yet again – this time with twins! In a moment of weakness and desperation, she enters a secret pact with her employer which leads inexorably to the show’s shattering climax. A sensational cast, incredible show stopping music, remarkable staging and five star performances make Blood Brothers an enthralling night of entertainment.

Willy Russell is undeniably one of this country’s leading contemporary dramatists. His countless credits include Educating Rita and Shirley Valentine. Educating Rita, originally commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company, enjoyed a two-year run in the West End and was made into a movie starring Michael Caine and Julie Walters. Shirley Valentine also made the move from stage to screen in an enormously popular film starring Pauline Collins and Tom Conti.

Blood Brothers performs at the Millennium Forum from Tues 3rd to Sat 7th March. Tickets are now available from the Box Office. Telephone 71 264455 or visit www.millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.