Bosco is back at the Playhouse Theatre

Cheeky, lovely, funny, (and slightly-cracked!) children’s favourite Bosco will come to The Playhouse next month!

The irrepressible, eternal five-year-old who lives in a box (and who loves nothing more than to just be Bosco and meet all the boys and girls) will come to Derry on Saturday, February 8.

After starring on Irish TV for three decades, you’ll see why Bosco remains a firm favourite for each new generation.

Paula Lambert Puppet Theatre will bring ‘Bosco’s Magical Garden and Sleeping Beauty’ to Artillery Street as part of their Once Upon a Time tour.

“We’re inviting all the boys and girls to come and enjoy the enchanted story of Sleeping Beauty, where an evil Fairy-Night filled with jealousy tries to harm Beauty but luckily she has very good fairy friends” Max Beer interim CEO at The Playhouse said. “With its brilliant array of Characters, lots of fun and excitement through this completely interactive live experience with the absolute magic of Puppet Theatre.”

‘Bosco’s Magical Garden and Sleeping Beauty’ will come to The Playhouse on Saturday, February 8 at 2.30pm. Tickets are £10. To book contact The Playhouse Box Office on (028)71268027 or download a copy at www.derryplayhouse.co.uk.