Cast announced for story of murder, greed, corruption, violence, exploitation, adultery and treachery

The playhouse has announced its cast for its production of Chicago the musical!

Ríana Lynch will play the role of Nightclub star Velma, who enlists the help of prison matron Mama Morton (played by Aimee McMenamim) and slickster lawyer Billy Flynn (played by Warren McCook), preparing the world for a splashy showbiz comeback in the production of the Broadway hit.

Set in the legendary city during the roaring “jazz hot” 20s, the Playhouse production of the Broadway hit Chicago will run from Tuesday, November 26 to Sunday, December 1, and feature the best of local talent, including participants in the Aloysius fund for Theatre.

Charming, funny, vulnerable, timid Amos Hart will be played by Daniel McCafferty and Ashton Murphy will play driven chorus girl Roxie, joining Merry Murderesses Tori Messenger, Ezra Orr, Faye Deering, Natalie Armstrong, Siobhan McParland, and Rachel Harley.

Ensemble announcements include Molly Duffy, Aodhan Kehoe, Phoebe McCord, Anna McCormack, Conan Hamilton and Lia-Della Friel.

“We’re so very proud to have such an incredible cast to help us tell this story of two rival vaudevillian murderesses locked up in Cook County Jail” Director Kieran Griffiths said.

“Nightclub star Velma’s serving time for killing her husband and sister after finding the two in bed together. Driven chorus girl Roxie’s been tossed in the joint for bumping off the lover she’s been cheating on her husband with. Not one to rest on her laurels, Velma enlists the help of prison matron Mama Morton and slickster lawyer Billy Flynn, who turn Velma’s incarceration into a murder-of-the-week media frenzy, thus preparing the world for a splashy showbiz comeback. But Roxie’s got some of her own tricks up her sleeve…”

Directed by Kieran Griffiths, Musical Director Maurice Kelly, with choreography by Nadine Hegarty, Chicago will run from Tuesday, November 26 to Sunday, December 1. To book contact The Playhouse Box Office on (028)71268027 or online at www.derryplayhouse.co.uk.